A Server Humiliated My Wife During Our Family Lunch—I Made Sure Everyone Knew

Dear Bright Side,



My wife and I have long tried for a baby and last month our son was finally born. He was the best thing that ever happened to us, and I wanted to thank my wife for the wonderful gift she had given us. So I arranged a surprise for them for the first weekend my son could interact with the world.



That Saturday, my wife, our baby and I went out to lunch at a new restaurant I wanted to try. We looked at the menu, ordered our food and patiently waited for our order to arrive. Our son fussed, telling us that he was hungry, and my wife fed him, like any other mother would.



But as I was about to start eating, the server suddenly came over and said, “Your wife can’t stay here. Please pay for your order and leave.” I asked what was wrong and couldn’t believe it when he explained their reason for kicking us out.



Our baby was breastfed and even though my wife was completely covered while feeding him, the server said that my wife couldn’t nurse him while we were inside the restaurant. He claimed that other guests would see, and it would make them uncomfortable.