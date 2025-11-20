OVERREACTING? NO DEAR, YOU WERE UNDERREACTING. What this restaurant did is ILLEGAL. If it was possible you should have picketed them with a BIG SIGN, saying what they did, and that they were ANTI BABY. You would have probably been confronted by a police officer, and asked to vacate, if you didn't have a permit, but you would have garnered attention. Perhaps a call to your local TV station would get some mothers groups on your side. The objective is to cost them as much business as possible. Businesses that break the law, in the name of decency, as it were, have no right to remain in business. Don't get yourself into trouble, but let them know that you will not stand for them discriminating against your wife and child. At the very least, they should have informed you that they would not be comfortable having a mother nursing their child in the restaurant, BEFORE YOU ORDERED. Since you came in with AN INFANT, they should have been aware of that possibility.
A Server Humiliated My Wife During Our Family Lunch—I Made Sure Everyone Knew
Having a baby is a very emotional thing. Your family is expanding and there are more people that you feel the need to protect. We will stand up for our family, especially our children above all else and when people make demands, it could affect the way we react. One of our readers shared their experience.
This is Daniel’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
My wife and I have long tried for a baby and last month our son was finally born. He was the best thing that ever happened to us, and I wanted to thank my wife for the wonderful gift she had given us. So I arranged a surprise for them for the first weekend my son could interact with the world.
That Saturday, my wife, our baby and I went out to lunch at a new restaurant I wanted to try. We looked at the menu, ordered our food and patiently waited for our order to arrive. Our son fussed, telling us that he was hungry, and my wife fed him, like any other mother would.
But as I was about to start eating, the server suddenly came over and said, “Your wife can’t stay here. Please pay for your order and leave.” I asked what was wrong and couldn’t believe it when he explained their reason for kicking us out.
Our baby was breastfed and even though my wife was completely covered while feeding him, the server said that my wife couldn’t nurse him while we were inside the restaurant. He claimed that other guests would see, and it would make them uncomfortable.
I argued, saying, that my wife was covered with a blanket and that the baby couldn’t even be seen. But he wouldn’t listen. He eventually called the manager, who agreed with him. They said we could have our meal to go, but we had to leave immediately, even though my wife offered to feed the baby in the restroom.
I was furious and couldn’t believe people were still so judgmental over something that was natural. Women had been nursing babies for thousands of years, and if the other customers were uncomfortable with a woman who was completely covered while nursing, then they shouldn’t watch.
We left without paying for our meal and went to another restaurant who gladly welcomed us in, baby and all, but my anger didn’t fade. So when we got home, I shared our experience online and it got immediate attention.
My wife thinks I’m overreacting, and I can’t help but wonder if she might be right. So Bright Side, was I wrong to post my story online and potentially ruining the restaurant’s reputation?
Regards,
Daniel J.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear Daniel,
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.
You weren’t wrong to feel angry, but before deciding whether posting the story online was the right move, consider what your real goal was in that moment.
You weren’t trying to “ruin” a business, you were trying to defend your wife during one of the most vulnerable stages of her life and protect the dignity of your brand-new family.
The restaurant didn’t make a simple mistake, both the server and the manager doubled down on an outdated, discriminatory rule, even after you calmly explained that your wife was fully covered and willing to compromise.
You gave them every chance to correct themselves, and they still chose to embarrass a new mother who was doing the most basic, human thing possible.
Sharing your experience wasn’t vindictive, it was a way to warn other parents and hold a business accountable for policies they clearly stand by.
If your post motivates the restaurant to rethink how they treat nursing mothers, then you didn’t overreact, you used your voice in the one way they couldn’t ignore.
Daniel found himself in a tough situation and did what he felt was right for his family. But he isn’t the only one who has had a problem in such an open setting.
Comments
You did the right thing, by posting your experience allows others to make informed decisions about weather to visit or not. It is not your fault the resturant is a bad one.