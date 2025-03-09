I Refused to Move for a Family at a Restaurant—It's MY Table

They wrote,



“I went to dine alone at a fancy restaurant. Since it was busy, I got a small, 2-person table near a window with a view. I ordered my food and was just scrolling on my phone, enjoying my night.

Soon after, a server came to me asking if I’d move to a table near the kitchen, so they could combine mine with another to fit a family. I looked over and saw a group of six, including two kids, waiting nearby. I politely declined—I had already settled in, and honestly, I didn’t want to move from my nice window spot to a cramped one by the kitchen.”