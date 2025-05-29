We Agreed He Would Be a Stay-at-Home Dad, Now His Family Has Turned on Me

My husband (27) and I (26) welcomed our baby boy a month ago. Though unexpected, he’s one of the best things to happen to us. Early in the pregnancy, we decided it would be better for my husband to stay home with the baby because his job offers better paternity leave than my maternity leave.

Recently, I came home from work to find my husband arguing with my brother-in-law in the kitchen. They were speaking fast and in Dutch, which I don’t understand well. When I asked what was happening, my brother-in-law questioned me as to why my husband was doing “my job.” He said it was ridiculous for my husband to be home cooking, cleaning, and babysitting for our son when he should be working.

My husband defended our decision, explaining he chose to stay home because we didn’t want our son in daycare so young and his job was fine with it. My brother-in-law then said that my husband didn’t want kids a year ago and was now okay with sacrificing his career for a child he didn’t want. This angered my husband, who told him to leave and that he wouldn’t tolerate disrespect towards his family and our son.