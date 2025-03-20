10 True Stories So Disturbing, They Could Be Movie Plots

The most disturbing events are those that defy explanation or take us completely by surprise. These strange occurrences leave an eerie impression, lingering in our minds long after they happen. The stories gathered here are real-life experiences shared by people online, and these unsettling memories still affect them today.

  • Many years ago, when I was about 14, it was my first night alone in the house while my parents were out. I was lying on the living room floor reading, with my cat sleeping next to me. Suddenly, the cat woke up, stared intently into the dark corner of the room behind me, hair on end, growled, and then bolted out of the room and upstairs. I looked behind me and saw nothing, but I followed the cat upstairs and hid under the covers. It freaked me out.
    © LairdofWingHaven / Reddit
  • In grade 9, my best friend and I were having a sleepover at my house. My parents and younger brother were visiting family, so we were home alone. After it got dark outside, we started watching a movie while lying on separate couches, facing a TV situated next to a door frame that led to the kitchen, bedrooms, and basement. In a matter of seconds, I saw a feminine figure standing in the doorway, facing me, and for some reason, I instinctively said, “Don’t leave me!” My friend, lying on the other couch, also saw the figure and said to me, “Don’t worry, he’ll go away in a second,” thinking it was my younger brother.

    The figure just faded away, kind of like mist, into the other room. We looked at each other and realized what had just happened, then quickly turned on all the lights and sat on the same couch. We’re 28 now and still have no idea who or what that was or why I said that, but I still think about it often. © raviolidotca / Reddit
  • I bought an electric bike a few days ago. I had the battery plugged into the charger in my room. After leaving my house for a few hours, I returned to find it unplugged and in a completely different spot. I still don’t know how to explain this. © Throwaway17810 / Reddit
  • On the morning of my mother's funeral, I didn't want to get out of bed. I didn't want to socialize or thank people for coming. As I lay there, I felt the bed compress as if someone had sat on it. I swear she was telling me one last time to get up before I was late.
    © s***altyrranasaurus / Reddit
  • This happened when I was a kid. I used to sleep with my door closed, and I had no idea what time it was, but I heard my door creak open. When I opened my eyes, I could only make out the figure of a strange tall man with a hat and a coat. He just sat on my bed and stared at my door. This went on for a few minutes before he got up and left. I don’t have many memories of my childhood, but this one I can relive very well. © Yuk1yuk11 / Reddit
  • My family was gone visiting other relatives, and I was holding down the house, feeding the pets, and such while they were away.
    While listening to music on my headset and singing along loudly, I heard someone shout, “Shut up!” I shouted back, “RUDE!”
    It took me about three seconds to realize something was wrong. © rocknin / Reddit
  • I woke up in the middle of the night to someone standing next to my bed. I thought I knew who it was (a friend and this person shared the same physique), but then I remembered that they don't drive, and I had never given them my address.
    I talked to my parents in the morning, but they had never woken up. Besides, this person was slim—definitely neither my mom nor dad.
    I still don't know 100% of what happened. The night was a blur, and I remember only bits and pieces. © BoringNameBoringLife / Reddit
  • One summer when I was around 13, my mom and I were sitting in the living room talking late at night. For some reason, we looked out the window and saw two people walking past our house. They were about 7 feet tall and wearing silver parkas. It was hot and humid outside. As they passed our house, the pipes in the chimney started shaking violently and didn’t stop until the people were out of sight. There weren’t any pipes in our chimney. It was eerie.
    © rowdymark / Reddit
  • My brother was 16 when he vanished. He was always reckless, but he had never gone missing for more than a few days. This time, it felt different. We searched for years, then lost hope.

    My best friend would say, “Let go and focus on yourself!” She then suddenly found a job and left. Recently, I made her a surprise visit. Her color shifted. She wasn’t happy to see me.
    I went inside and froze when I found my brother’s jacket on the chair. The apartment also had a very familiar scent—it was my brother’s favorite perfume. My friend looked flustered. Later, I was horrified to discover that she was actually living with my brother.

    They were in love, and she knew that my family wouldn’t approve of their relationship, so my brother left, and her plan was to follow him afterward, which she did. She told me that they’ve been together for five years now and are planning on starting a family.

    It all felt like a movie scene. I was happy that my brother was safe, but I couldn’t shake off the sense of betrayal. I told my parents, but I personally decided to cut off all ties with him and her.
  • My dad is one of those completely serious types. I have hardly ever heard him laugh or crack a joke, so you pretty much take what he says seriously. Anyway, we were watching some random TV show, UFO Files or Ancient Aliens, and I asked him if he believed in UFOs or aliens. He proceeded to tell me a story I had never heard him tell before.
    Apparently, when he was a teenager, he and my great-grandmother were on their back porch one evening (in very rural southern Mississippi in the ’70s) and noticed a huge object hovering over the woodline a few hundred yards from the house. Then suddenly, it ascended vertically at an impossible speed. He said he couldn’t explain what it was and hasn’t seen anything like that since.
    © osc43s / Reddit

