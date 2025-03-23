I Refuse to Watch My Twin’s Baby After Learning a Devastating Truth

What made it even worse was realizing that my girlfriend had known for a while. Before we started dating, she and my brother were close friends, and he had confided in her. Turns out they had been hiding this secret. She believed it wasn’t her place to tell me. It hurt to know that two of the people I trusted most had kept this from me.

On the day my brother was supposed to leave for vacation, I told him I couldn’t babysit. I explained that I needed time to process everything and wasn’t in the right emotional space to take care of his baby. He didn’t take it well. He accused me of being petty and punishing his child for something that happened years ago. He called me immature for not just letting it go and supporting him as his brother.

Our parents are now divided—my mom thinks I have every right to feel betrayed, while my dad says I’m overreacting. My brother and I aren’t speaking, and I’m also struggling with my feelings toward my girlfriend. Now, I’m left questioning: Did I overreact?

Sincerely,

Ryan