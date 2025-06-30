13 Photos That Show the Beautiful Contrast Between the Past and Present

4 hours ago

These powerful side-by-side snapshots of past and present speak louder than words, showing us how time changes things but never erases the soul of the moment.

1. “When your face doesn’t change too much over 31 years...”

2. “My great-grandma and I.”

  • Omg, I ADORE these! The height reversal is too cute. So lovely that you’ve had all this time with her 😊 © bottleglitch / Reddit

3. “My husband and I over the years 2005 — 2025.”

“We met in 2005, got married in 2015, started our business in 2019, and this year we celebrate 20 years together. 🖤”

4. “Grandparents wedding + 70th anniversary”

5. “19 years together and still going strong. My best friend forever 💗”

6. “Met in 1996 and have been inseparable ever since.”

“Met on Halloween night in 96 at our loft Apts downtown Nashville, where we were neighbors (very first pic). Close friends for over a year, and then we both became single within a few months of one another, and one thing led to another. Not planned, but chemistry was pretty undeniable.

Life has been one great big adventure for us because we decided it would be. It hasn’t always been easy, but 90% of it has, and we count ourselves fortunate.

Looks fade, money comes and goes, but love, laughter, and life experiences can make for can make for one unforgettable journey.

Met at 25 and now 57.”

7. “13 years together with my best friend (34 & 35).”

8. “From 2015 to 2025, we grew our own little family.”

9. “Me at 6 and 72.”

10. “Me (left) and my sister in 1990 (16 & 4) and 2025 (51 & 39).”

11. “Married 25 years this year. 1999 — 2025.”

12. “Valentine’s Day 1995 and 2025.”

13. “My daddy ♥️. Age 17 to his 70th birthday ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

The past is never too far away—faces, places, and little everyday moments. These photos remind us that while time moves on, memories stick around in the sweetest ways.

Preview photo credit GeddysPal / Reddit

