13 Photos That Show the Beautiful Contrast Between the Past and Present
These powerful side-by-side snapshots of past and present speak louder than words, showing us how time changes things but never erases the soul of the moment.
1. “When your face doesn’t change too much over 31 years...”
- OMG, but the smile from baby to adult 😊 © udum**** / Reddit
2. “My great-grandma and I.”
- Omg, I ADORE these! The height reversal is too cute. So lovely that you’ve had all this time with her 😊 © bottleglitch / Reddit
3. “My husband and I over the years 2005 — 2025.”
“We met in 2005, got married in 2015, started our business in 2019, and this year we celebrate 20 years together. 🖤”
4. “Grandparents wedding + 70th anniversary”
- I am immediately in love with them!!! © ******zulu / Reddit
5. “19 years together and still going strong. My best friend forever 💗”
6. “Met in 1996 and have been inseparable ever since.”
“Met on Halloween night in 96 at our loft Apts downtown Nashville, where we were neighbors (very first pic). Close friends for over a year, and then we both became single within a few months of one another, and one thing led to another. Not planned, but chemistry was pretty undeniable.
Life has been one great big adventure for us because we decided it would be. It hasn’t always been easy, but 90% of it has, and we count ourselves fortunate.
Looks fade, money comes and goes, but love, laughter, and life experiences can make for can make for one unforgettable journey.
Met at 25 and now 57.”
7. “13 years together with my best friend (34 & 35).”
- Your gal is a vampire. © dami-mida / Reddit
8. “From 2015 to 2025, we grew our own little family.”
- Shoot, I was hoping for more cars. Kids are cool too, though. © CeeJay_Dub / Reddit
- Unfortunately, the cars have had to take the back seat because of the kids. But hoping he will be able to restore them both soon enough! © RazyRascal (OP) / Reddit
9. “Me at 6 and 72.”
- You’ve taken on a distinctly feline appearance. © DmAc724 / Reddit
10. “Me (left) and my sister in 1990 (16 & 4) and 2025 (51 & 39).”
11. “Married 25 years this year. 1999 — 2025.”
- Y’all just turned back the clock! © Thiscantbemyceiling / Reddit
12. “Valentine’s Day 1995 and 2025.”
- You married a vampire. © DarkwingDuckHunt / Reddit
13. “My daddy ♥️. Age 17 to his 70th birthday ♥️♥️♥️♥️”
- Still riding too...nice! © Specialist_Web978 / Reddit
The past is never too far away—faces, places, and little everyday moments. These photos remind us that while time moves on, memories stick around in the sweetest ways.