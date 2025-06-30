13 Photos That Show the Beautiful Contrast Between the Past and Present

“Met on Halloween night in 96 at our loft Apts downtown Nashville, where we were neighbors (very first pic). Close friends for over a year, and then we both became single within a few months of one another, and one thing led to another. Not planned, but chemistry was pretty undeniable.

Life has been one great big adventure for us because we decided it would be. It hasn’t always been easy, but 90% of it has, and we count ourselves fortunate.

Looks fade, money comes and goes, but love, laughter, and life experiences can make for can make for one unforgettable journey.

Met at 25 and now 57.”