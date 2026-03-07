15 Times a Simple Service Turned Into a Story Worth Telling
Sometimes, a service you order comes with something unexpected: a courier might bring a little gift for your child, or a kind consultant at the store might sell you a device at a discount, sacrificing their own bonus. The heroes of this article received service that became an unforgettable memory.
- The cat started meowing at the sink. My husband scoured everywhere and found nothing. Yet the cat kept yowling day and night, making it impossible to sleep.
We called a plumber. He crawled under the sink, emerged a minute later, and reproachfully said, “How could you miss this?” — and showed a mint mouse. It turned out the cat’s favorite toy had fallen behind the cabinet, and we hadn’t noticed.
The handle on my parents’ balcony door broke, and my father couldn’t fix it. So, mom called a repairman. A man showed up.
As soon as dad saw it was a guy, he started complaining that he’d fix it himself soon. The repairman just nodded and asked for a screwdriver. Dad went to fetch it. By the time he found it, the repairman had fixed the handle with a few swift moves, and left.
- I’m renovating my little apartment. I’ve practically finished all the rough work; just a minimum is left — stretch the ceilings and install the interior doors. I don’t know how to install doors, so I invited a specialist for measurements.
He came over and asked who did the renovation. I replied that I did it myself, with some help here and there. And he said, “Would you join my crew? I need skilled people!” © nikulina.project / Threads
- We called a taxi and selected the “Pet” option. Everything was going smoothly until a car cut us off. This upset the driver so much that he said, “There goes an animal, but your little sausage dog is just a companion!” © maxjazzz / X
- I returned from a trip to find the toilet at home had broken down. Water was gushing over the top. Called a repairman. The guy huffed and pulled some stockings out of the pipe. He chuckled and said, “Typical women.”
I checked the security cameras. Rewound to the previous day and saw something really interesting. Around lunchtime, Lisa, who cleans our apartment once a week, came. While cleaning up, she played with the dog.
At some point, the dog got too excited, pulled stockings out of the laundry basket, and “drowned” them. She has this quirky habit, which is why we always keep the toilet lid closed, but we didn’t think to warn Lisa. So, she flushed them automatically.
- I ordered a pair of shoes and the side stitching came undone after a day of wear. I took a picture on my phone and sent the link to the customer service guy. He sent me similar style shoes, upgraded me to VIP customer status, and told me to keep the pair of shoes.
I had the pair with the busted stitching fixed in town for 10 bucks and had another pair of shoes to boot. This was only the second pair of shoes that I had purchased from them in 2 years and they treated me like I was a huge account holder.
I will now buy all my shoes from them, not just personal, but work shoes as well for my business. They have a customer for life here. © Canard427 / Reddit
- Once upon a time, a plumber came to fix something at our place, saw the piano, and asked if he could play. We sat as if at a concert, completely captivated by the music! It turned out he was a musician by profession, but he was supporting his family with plumbing work. © gordeeva_3110 / Threads
- I arrived in another city and took a taxi from the station. An old man in an old car picked me up. It was late, wintertime. We got to the hotel, and I checked in.
Over an hour later, I realized I’d left my phone in the taxi. I stepped outside with wild hope and then saw this old driver waiting for me! I still remember how happy he was when I came out. He gave me the phone with a smile. I gave my biggest tip ever that day. © vdn4 / Threads
The stove broke down. It wasn’t heating up enough. I called a repairman. He looked at it and asked how long it had been broken. I said, “After I took off the knobs and washed them.”
Then he took off 2 knobs and swapped them. Everything was fixed!
- An electrician was cutting channels in the walls, and then the doorbell rang. A guy from the next entrance was there. He said, “You broke my wall, and now my outlet doesn’t work.”
The electrician replied that we weren’t drilling, just cutting channels. The guy was adamant! The electrician had to go over there and check the outlet, and found no hole. By the way, the outlet stopped working a long time ago. © peredelka_kz / Threads
- My mom called them to do something with an order, and she had a bad cold, coughing and sniffling and such. A few days later, she got flowers in the mail with a “get well soon” card. Amazing! © Unknown author / Reddit
- My boyfriend and I went to Longhorn Steakhouse for our 3-year anniversary and I ordered my steak medium and when I got it it was very well done. I’m not the type of person to say something, but one of the busboys noticed and asked if something was wrong. I mentioned that my steak was overcooked but it was fine.
A minute later the manager came out and asked if everything was okay. I said yes because I didn’t want to say anything, but he insisted that there must be something because I wasn’t eating my steak. I explained what happened and he had a new steak cooked for me which came out amazing. He even replaced my side even though I had already eaten some.
To top it off we got my meal for free, 20% off the entire bill, and the appetizer for free. The manager told me that the reason he gave us so many discounts was because I was nice about it and not rude like so many people have been. © SweetieSunshine / Reddit
- Ordered 30 pounds of cat food and 20 pounds of litter. The courier arrived, called me and said the elevator wasn’t working. I offered him extra pay to carry it up the stairs.
He agreed, lugged everything up to the 12th floor, and there I was waiting for him with my 2-month-old daughter in my arms. I asked, “How much do I owe you?” Courier: “Nothing, better buy something for your daughter.”
Some time later, I ordered delivery from the same pet store again, and the same courier came and said, “I specifically took your order because I wanted to give the little one a toy, my wife knits for sale.” And he handed me an amazing teether, which I had been eyeing online right before that.
He refused any payment for it. He came a few more times, bringing treats for my daughter, and gifted her mittens. © ChizuruAoi / Pikabu
I invited a guy to dig us a toilet. He took a shovel and started digging, and I went inside so as not to hover. After half an hour, I came out to ask if he needed anything, and he was gone.
I thought maybe he just stepped away for a bit. I texted him, “Where are you?” And he replied, “Sorry, find someone else.” He managed to dig about 1.5 feet. He refused payment.
- I was in an appliance store shopping for a new stove, and was looking at a stove that was priced at $1,300. While talking to the salesperson he took me to the back of the store and showed me a stove that looked almost exactly the same but was $600. He explained that it was last year’s model and on clearance.
While we were talking about the particulars of delivery and such, I asked if he gets commissions on sales and learned that they only get paid a commission on sales that total $1,000 or more. This means that the kid basically saved me $700 while simultaneously giving up his commission.
That was when I decided I needed a new television, entertainment center, and tablet. © rottinguy / Reddit
