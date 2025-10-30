ALL OF THESE RUDE, CONDESCENDING AND IGNORANT "CUSTOMER SERVICE" REPS. GET AWAY WITH IT BECAUSE WE LET THEM. IF YOU DON'T REPORT THEM EVERY TIME THEY BEHAVE THIS WAY, THEY WILL HAVE NO INCENTIVE TO CHANGE THEIR ATTITUDE. THE WAY CALLS ARE LOGGED TODAY MAKES IT MUCH EASIER TO DETERMINE WHICH REP YOU SPOKE TO. WHEN I WAS DOING CUSTOMER PHONE SERVICE WE WOULD JUST SAY OUR "OPERATOR NUMBER WAS 13" WE WERE ALL NUMBER 13. DON'T PUT UP WITH BAD CUSTOMER SERVICE AND YOU MAY START GETTING TREATED BETTER. ALSO DON'T BE A ROTTEN CUSTOMER.
12 Times Bad Service Made People Lose Their Cool
We all expect the same thing when we pay for a service: a bit of attention, respect, and maybe even a smile. But sometimes, things go so terribly wrong that you can’t help but wonder if you’re on a hidden camera show. These real customer stories prove that bad service isn’t just annoying, it can be downright unforgettable.
- For the past few summers, they’ve offered eight-day unlimited travel passes for Danish public transportation. I bought two for myself and my girlfriend. We had to leave early on the first day and realized that they had only emailed us one of the passes.
Their customer service had closed at 8 pm. We realized this at 9 pm. There was a number for issues with trips outside regular hours.
When the woman answered, I explained the situation to her. I mentioned that we were supposed to leave before regular opening hours. She angrily said, “Well, this is a ticketing issue, so you have to wait until morning.” I repeated that we needed to leave before then.
She reiterated that ticket issues were only addressed during regular hours. I started to get angry and said, “Look, it says on your website that if you have problems with a trip outside of regular hours, you can call this number.” There were a few more exchanges like that.
Eventually, she asked, “Alright, what’s the email address?” I gave it to her. She said, “You should have it now. Next time, do it within opening hours. Good night.”
Then she hung up. It took her all of five seconds to resend it. © MonsieurRud / Reddit
- I went to a salon for a haircut and style. Two employees were in the middle of an argument. I should have left then, but one of them finally noticed me and directed me to a booth.
I tried to explain what I wanted. But she just picked up a pair of scissors and started cutting. When I asked if she was going to wet my hair, she sprayed it once and went back to what she was doing. I tried to make conversation, but she ignored me.
After she “finished” the job, I paid and started to leave. Finally, she spoke up and asked, “What about a tip?” I looked at her and said, “What about it?” She pitched a fit as I left. © kannlowery / Reddit
- My dad was unemployed and needed help. I live far away, so I could only help him over the phone. I had to call a government office and enroll him in a program for people in tough situations. His landline had been cut off for nonpayment, his cell phone was blocked, and he only had WhatsApp, so I had to make all his calls.
The first two times, I spoke with helpful people. However, the third time, when I called for confirmation, a woman told me that the person in need had to call himself. I explained the situation, but she didn’t care.
She said he should go to a phone booth and call. I told her he couldn’t and that I had been instructed to call on that specific day. She said, “Fine, I’ll check the file,” then told me he wasn’t in it and hung up.
When I called again, she picked up and refused to take my dad’s information, insisting he had to do it himself. When I told her that he is older and doesn’t understand how to do things on the phone, she yelled at me, saying that I am a bad daughter for not being with him. I explained that I live hours away and don’t have a car. She kept yelling that I was a terrible person, so I told her that she knew nothing about my life, called her rude, and hung up.
She didn’t know that my dad is 55, perfectly capable, and just lazy. After he lost his job, he refused to find another one, but made me look for one. When I found one, he refused to go to interviews, even when someone offered him a job directly. She didn’t know any of that, but she had no business calling me a bad daughter. © cynmd / Reddit
- I called the State of Michigan to ask how to research marriage licenses. They didn’t have a lot of information. The person asked me if I thought they were a magician. Before I could respond, they said, “Do you think I should take out my magic wand, twirl it around, and get your answer by magic?”
I hung up, shocked that they would say such a thing. It was very unprofessional. I should have reported it, but I didn’t. © baronesslucy / Reddit
- I went to the pharmacy to get my nasal spray for sinusitis, an often painful condition. The woman behind the counter asked me to read the prescription. Imagine trying to read a doctor’s handwriting! I struggled, and each time, she asked, “What?”
After a few minutes, she pointed out that I had gone to the pickup counter, which was five feet away from the drop-off counter. I went to the drop-off counter, and they eventually accepted the prescription after giving me a hard time.
I went once or twice a week for nearly a month and a half before I could get the nasal spray. They always said, “Come back again.” I probably had this experience multiple times over the course of a year. An untreated sinusitis infection can spread to the brain. © Unknown author / Reddit
- I ordered coffee in a large airport. I was the only customer. I went to one side of the counter, but the cashier tapped her fingers on the other side and said, “Over here!”
I placed my order. She was short with me and didn’t say thank you. When I went to the other end of the counter to pick up my order, she said, with a hostile look, “You’re welcome!” I said, “You’re welcome,” right back.
Then, I took note of her name, appearance, the time, the location, and the number of the nearest gate. I sent an email to the headquarters about her. I hope they fired her. © Unknown author / Reddit
- I had an experience at a fast food restaurant in an airport. When we arrived for our return flight, I had exactly €10 left in cash, which was just enough for the breakfast offer they had for me and my partner.
I stood in line waiting to be served. The people in front of me received their breakfast order, and when it was my turn, I asked for the item shown on the board in front of me, but I was told no. Excuse me?
“Sorry, we’ve stopped serving breakfast.” I asked, “Oh, what time do you stop serving?” “11 a.m.” Okay, but it’s currently 10:56, and you just served breakfast to the three customers ahead of me. I would like the breakfast option that’s still showing on the board.
The manager was called over, and the same argument was had. It was now 10:59, and I said it was still not 11:00 a.m. and that I wanted to be served breakfast.
The manager then reached up and flipped the board around to show the normal breakfast menu, and they did not serve me my order. I tried to file a complaint about the staff, but my email was ignored. © hitforhelp / Reddit
- I ordered wallpaper from the Home Depot website and paid for it with PayPal. One of the rolls was badly damaged, so I went into the store to return it.
The woman in her eighties who was inexplicably tasked with operating the computer could not figure out how to process the return. I stood there for fifteen minutes while she made various attempts. I tried not to appear impatient or make her feel rushed or flustered.
Ultimately, she concluded that there was nothing she could do, telling me to come back another day. I asked if anyone else in the store might be able to help, but she refused to call anyone. I told her to take the wallpaper and my receipt, issue me a store credit for the amount, and leave a note for someone who knows what they’re doing explaining the situation.
It shouldn’t be up to me to drive 30 minutes home, only to have to come back the next day and hope she isn’t working and that the computers have been fixed overnight. I was surprised that a customer service representative thought telling me to “go away and come back another day” was an adequate resolution. © HeadStove / Reddit
- I went to a jewelry store with my wife to have her engagement ring inspected for the six-month warranty checkup. Obviously, I’ve spent money with them before.
While we were waiting for the paperwork, my wife noticed a necklace she liked and wanted to know the price. The saleswoman immediately started talking about the credit card and tried to get me to apply for it. I told her I wasn’t interested. We noticed the price was rather high.
I said that we just wanted to look at the necklace up close but wouldn’t be buying anything today. Immediately, she grabbed the necklace back and started helping another couple who had just walked in, without saying another word to us. © Catalyst09 / Reddit
- I went to a fast food restaurant with a friend. After waiting in line, I walked up to the counter after my friend ordered. The guy behind the counter looked behind me and said, “Next!” I immediately said something to the effect of, “Hold on a second. It’s actually my turn to order.”
The guy looked at me and then at the next customer, again saying, “Next.” The next person in line and I started giggling and asked him why he wouldn’t serve me. He didn’t answer again and said, “Next.”
By this time, his manager has realized something is wrong and comes over to ask what’s going on. The guy was sent away, and the manager served me, apologizing profusely. I still have no idea why he didn’t want to serve me. © Unknown author / Reddit
- We were out to dinner when my one-year-old started crying because she was hungry. I had just started to get her bottle ready when a waiter suddenly came over and told me to stop.
When I asked him why, my blood ran cold when he said my daughter’s formula was “outside food.” I couldn’t believe it. I asked to speak with a manager, hoping it was a mistake.
But when the manager arrived, he confirmed it: baby formula counts as “outside food.” The staff literally wouldn’t let me feed my child.
- My baby is borderline anemic, so he needs iron supplements. I have an appointment on Wednesday with the doctor to get a prescription refill. I called the pharmacy ahead of time.
On Thursday at midday, I called to confirm that the prescription would be ready by the time I left work so that I could stop by on my way home. “Sure thing,” they said. However, I sat in a tiny drive-thru line that took well over 30 minutes.
When I get to the window, I’m given some nonsense about “drive-through” and “over-the-counter” and am told I have to come inside, even though I’m physically interacting with this person through a sliding window. The pharmacist literally held up the bag with my baby’s medication and said that I had to come inside to get it.
I then stand in another line for about 40 minutes. At the end, I’m told, “Whoops! We thought we had it, but we don’t. Come back Monday.” There were no apologies, warnings, or double-checking of the bag.
Ultimately, my baby only missed one day of supplements, but I’m still furious. It makes me even angrier to think about parents who have had similar things happen with more serious medications and conditions. © BrokenStar412 / Reddit
A good customer experience can make your day, but a bad one can become the story you tell for years. These people definitely got the short end of the stick. And if you like reading about unbelievable real-life moments, don’t miss our next article full of funny and awkward stories shared by readers just like you.
