Naah, even if you don't tattle her, someone else eventually will. Even better if you use it for your own survival because her being hypocrites.
I Refused to Be Called the Office Villain by a Coworker Who Barely Works
Coworkers who stretch break times or stir up unnecessary drama are a common workplace challenge. Responding with strategy, patience, and clear communication helps maintain professionalism while protecting your own time and sanity.
Letter from Natalie:
Hello, Bright Side,
Okay, I need to vent because this whole situation is just so ridiculous.
I work with this coworker who somehow thinks she’s above the rules. She regularly takes 90-minute lunches and disappears for like 20-minute “bathroom breaks” multiple times a day. And no joke, I’m not exaggerating, her breaks are crazy long.
Last week, I took an extra 15 minutes for lunch because I just needed a breather.
I wasn’t late, I wasn’t slacking, but apparently that was enough for her to run straight to our boss and report me for “constant break time.” I stayed calm, didn’t make a scene, just did my work.
Fast forward to the next week, and guess what? She goes pale as hell when our boss calls her in.
Turns out, I had started documenting break times last month because something didn’t feel right, and over three weeks of timestamps, it showed she was averaging like 2.5 hours of breaks per day, while I averaged 45 minutes.
It’s wild to me that someone would try to throw me under the bus when they’re the one bending the rules like crazy. Part of me feels a little guilty for logging everything, but also... I feel like she kinda brought this on herself.
Anyway, I’m still shook at how quickly the tables turned. So, Bright Side, am I a bad guy here for documenting her breaks, or was this just survival at work?
Best,
Natalie
Hey, thanks so much for sharing your story with us, Natalie!
- Don’t let tattlers rattle you — Some people will try to throw you under the bus just to make themselves look better. It sucks, but the best move isn’t getting defensive, it’s documenting your own work quietly. Keep track of your hours, your tasks, whatever matters. When the time comes, you’ll have receipts, and you won’t have to rely on memory or drama.
- Protect your energy — Some coworkers are emotional drains, and it’s okay to set boundaries. Don’t feel guilty about taking lunch breaks, bathroom breaks, or a breath of fresh air. Your energy is finite, and spending it fighting petty battles isn’t worth it.
- Keep perspective on control — You can’t control how others behave, but you can control how you handle it. Focusing on your own standards and integrity makes the workplace less miserable, even if someone else’s nonsense continues.
With the right approach and mindset, it’s possible to handle workplace challenges without losing your cool. Staying focused, organized, and professional can turn even tricky situations into opportunities to grow and gain respect.
Read next: I Refuse to Pay for Work Trip Expenses Out of My Own Pocket—HR Got Involved