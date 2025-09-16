I understand that the woman at the pizza place "stormed in" and "slammed" the pizza box down on the counter. However, I think the employee was being rude by simply saying "Nothing". He/she waited until *after* the customer ranted before pointing out that the pizza came from another restaurant.
12 Savage Replies That Ended the Argument on the Spot
Many of us witnessed it: someone makes a bold statement, throws out an insult, or delivers a snappy remark, only to have it boomerang back and hit them right where it hurts. On the internet, people share countless stories of “instant karma,” where words turn into their own downfall, or where someone delivers a reply so sharp it leaves the other person speechless. These moments remind us that sometimes, the universe really does have a sense of humor.
- When I worked at Starbucks, someone spilled a bunch of coffee and tried to clean it up herself. My coworker walked up to clean it properly.
The coffee spiller said, “It’s okay, I got it. I’m a waitress; I do this all the time.” Coworker: “You spill coffee all the time?” He was trying to make a joke, but she just looked at him blankly and walked away. © jpterodactyl / Reddit
- About six months ago, I was at the gym when a guy I went to high school with approached me. He graduated a year ahead of me and greeted me with, “Snack and Squats?!”
I stared back at him uncomfortably. I recognized him, but I didn’t remember his name. “I thought that was you. You used to be so weird; everyone thought you were weird.”
“Yeah, probably,” I say. He starts telling a story about casually mocking me (the good old days, sweet memories, etc.) and then finishes with, “But you look so great now. I have always thought you were beautiful. What do you think about me?”
“I don’t think about you.” He stared at me, and I stared back until he finally walked away. © snacksandsquats / Reddit
- I was out with a friend who was wearing a silly outfit. Someone came up to us and said, “Why are you wearing that? It’s not Halloween!” My friend replied, “Then why don’t you take off that hideous mask?” © The2500 / Reddit
- My mom actually got me with a good one recently. She came to visit and I introduced her to some of my friends.
One of my friends said, “Mrs. Chromavita, you have the funniest, most awesome son ever!” She quickly motioned toward me and replied, “Yeah, and this one’s not bad either.” My friend looked at me, surprised, and said, “Dude, mom burn!” © Chromavita / Reddit
- When my brother was younger, around middle school age, he was really short. It bothered him a lot, and he was teased for it.
One day, a girl started mocking him in front of his friends, saying, “Wow, Chris! I feel tall standing next to you!” Without missing a beat, he looked her dead in the eyes and said, “Yeah? Well, I feel smart standing next to you.” © Alltimelolo / Reddit
- I had a math teacher in high school who was well known for his ability to solve complex math problems in his head. He rarely made errors; when he did, he usually caught them before the rest of the class did.
One day, however, he didn’t, and a girl in the back of the class piped up and told him that he had made an error. He checked his work, and she was correct. He thanked her and tried to move on with the lesson.
For the next minute, the girl said some of the most hurtful things I imagine a teacher could hear. I don’t remember the details, but I remember her last sentence was, “I can’t believe you made such a huge mistake.”
He took a moment to think about what she said. Then he turned his back to her and said, “Now your parents and I have something in common.” She quietly got up and dropped the class that day. © Tophatt / Reddit
- I’m standing at the counter of the pizza place where I work. A lady storms in and slams a pizza down on the counter. “This isn’t the pizza I ordered. What are you going to do about it?” she asked.
I looked at the pizza, then at my buddy Nick, and turned back to her and said, “Nothing.” She went on a long rant, telling us how we were going to be fired and how incompetent we were. She actually told me that I must be retarded and asked why we weren’t doing anything.
I replied, “Because that pizza came from the pizza shop across the street.” I think she actually shrank in size as she slunk out. She looked so pathetic and beaten that I almost felt bad for laughing until tears dripped down my face as she slunk off. © necrohonkey / Reddit
- During an investigatory meeting with my boss, she essentially told me that I was overqualified for the position and shouldn’t be there. I replied, “I agree with you.” © 1whoisconcerned / Reddit
- I remember having an old coworker. We loved making fun of each other. One day, I was joking around with another coworker, pretending to be a news reporter with a microphone.
Then, the old guy happened to come in, so I said, “Oh, look! Here we have the oldest man in the world! Tell us, sir. What is it like to have experienced the entire evolution of mankind?”
He didn’t miss a beat. The second I pretended to put the “microphone” to his face, he said, “Well, we were doing just fine until you came along.” He won that one, LOL, and we all thought it was hilarious! © ThatVerySameSalmon / Reddit
- A few years ago, during a heated argument, my “best friend” said, “You’re honestly replaceable.” I laughed it off but cried later that night.
Last month, at a party, she came to me, vented about a flaky new friend. Without thinking, I replied, “Maybe she thinks you’re replaceable”. She went quiet real quick. I didn’t push it, but man, that moment healed something in me.
- I was sitting in a pub chatting with a friend when a guy came and sat next to me. He said, “Before you get your hopes up, I have a girlfriend.” I replied, “Before you get your hopes up, I have standards.” I was pretty proud of myself for that one. © Kwoww45 / Reddit
- Many moons ago, I was waiting in the lobby of my doctor’s office when I saw a little girl and boy playing. They were clearly from two different families.
The boy said, “Girls have Barbie doll brains! Boys have car brains!” The girl responded, “Barbie drives a Corvette!”
The mothers and I all burst out laughing. That little girl was a firecracker if I ever saw one. I hope she continues to not suffer fools. © BusterSmash / Reddit
Whether it's a biting retort that shuts down an insult or a case of instant poetic justice, these stories prove one timeless truth: words carry power, and sometimes that power strikes back.