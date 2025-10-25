12 Dates That Started Like a Hollywood Love Story, but Ended Far From It

19 hours ago
They started with butterflies, movie-worthy smiles, and that “maybe this one’s different” feeling. But by dessert, jump scares, plot twists, and vanishing acts stole the show. Here are 12 dates that crashed harder than a rom-com hero’s ego.

  • I suddenly got a message on Facebook from my high school crush. I’ll admit I was excited. I thought maybe it was fate giving me another chance to see what could’ve been. He suggested we meet for coffee. I said yes.
    The conversation was nice, at first. Then, after an hour, he suddenly grabbed my hand and said, “I’ll be straight with you. I know you’ve been waiting for this since senior year.” He wasn’t joking. He genuinely thought my entire adult life had revolved around him.
    I stood up, told him, “I think you’re still living in the past. I’m not,” and walked out.
  • I work at a hospital and I answered a call on the ward from a patient’s son. He asked how his mum was going, then asked if I could call him back in a few minutes because he was losing reception.
    I called him back and a woman answered. I said, “Hello, this is (my name) from the Hospital, is XXXX there?” She passed the phone over to the same man I spoke to a few minutes earlier and gave him a quick rundown, and he said thank you and hung up.
    Didn’t think anything of it until the next day when I saw the patient’s son on the ward. He thanked me for calling him back because he was apparently on the worst date ever where the woman wouldn’t stop talking about her ex-boyfriends, all of their flaws, and how much she hates men.
    He apparently called from the bathroom, went back and left the phone on the table, then went to the bar. I called, the bad date answered, and he told her his mum had been in a car accident, and he had to go ASAP. His mum was there for a routine tonsillectomy. Bravo sir. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • So I (25F) went on a Tinder date with a guy named David (38M, though he told me he was 30). He picked a pretty fancy restaurant and told me not to worry about money because he’d cover everything. I still ordered modestly — cheapest items, one drink, etc. Dinner was fine, nothing weird.
    Later that night, I got a call from an unknown number. It was his mom. She said David came home upset because I mentioned I don’t date men much older than me. According to her, that “hurt his feelings,” and since I “wasn’t serious about him,” I should transfer half of the dinner cost to his account.
    Honestly, I was too stunned to argue. I sent the money and added a note to the transfer: “Buy yourself the most expensive pacifier you can find.”
  • (Edited by Bright Side) Back in 2007, I tried OKCupid and met a guy who seemed like a good match. We’d been chatting on AIM for weeks, so I asked if he wanted to see a horror movie with me — One Missed Call. He agreed and had me pick him up “around the corner from his house.”
    At the theater, I realized I’d left my phone in the car. We bought our own tickets and drinks. Before the previews even started, he was texting, made a few odd faces, then said he needed the bathroom. He never came back.
    An usher checked — the bathroom was empty. I went to my car and found texts from him saying his father was in the hospital, and he had to leave.
    Later, I saw him online and asked how things were. He said, “Yeah, my cousin’s fine.” When I pressed, he admitted his girlfriend had come home early, and his dad had picked him up to avoid getting caught. That was the last time we talked. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • (Edited by Bright Side) She wanted a picnic, even though it was July: hot, humid, and rainy. I went along with it, spent an hour setting up: food, desserts, candles, a nice tablecloth, cushions, the works. I was proud of how it turned out.
    She showed up 15 minutes late. There was no spark, barely any conversation. I’d gotten takeout from one of the best Latin/Caribbean places since she said she loved that food, she didn’t touch any of it. Just sat there, sipping her bottled water and staring at the river.
    After almost an hour of silence, I said, “I guess I expected a bit more conversation. Seems like this date isn’t going well.” She smiled awkwardly and admitted, “This is a bit overboard for a first date, kind of desperate.”
    That stung. I’d done everything based on her preferences, even braved the awful weather. But instead of arguing, I said, “Well, if you’re not going to eat, I sure am.” Then I started enjoying the food myself.
    A couple nearby overheard me and turned out to be broke college students on a date. I invited them over, and we had a great time: eating, laughing, sharing stories. She left without another word.
    That night, she texted, “I’m sorry, that was a nasty thing to say.” I didn’t reply, just blocked her and moved on. Funny enough, I’m still friends with that couple to this day. © MonkeyManJohannon / Reddit
  • The most confusing date I’ve ever had was when I met this girl at this place. We sit down, some nonchalant talking, normal stuff. She asked me when my birthday was, I told her, she goes “Oh! You’re a LEO?!?! What a nonsense!”
    And then she got up and stormed out. I was like, “Hmm. I may have just been very lucky.” © Unknown author / Reddit
  • (Edited by Bright Side) When I was in college in Boston, I matched with a guy from Harvard, he mentioned it often, but not in an obvious red-flag way. I didn’t care much; I grew up on the Dartmouth campus, so the Ivy League mystique had worn off long ago.
    At dinner, he tried to order for me without asking. I corrected the waitress, and he explained he “knew what was good” since he’d been there before. Then he spent the entire meal talking about Harvard, how great it was, how impressive he was, and never asked a single question about me.
    Every time I tried to change the subject, he brought it back to himself. When I offered to split the bill, he seemed offended. As we left, he put his hand on my back to “guide” me out, which made me recoil. Outside, he tried to force a hug, and I quickly declined.
    I can’t remember his name now, but I do wonder if anyone ever found his arrogance as attractive as he did. © q_q_o_o_b_b / Reddit
  • (Edited by Bright Side) I (31F) went on a first date with a guy in his 40s after a week of chatting. We met halfway, played mini golf, had drinks, and seemed to get along. He complimented my looks several times, even made a few comments about my body, which I brushed off.
    After the game, we sat in a café. He said he wasn’t hungry, so I suggested we grab the snacks later. When I went to the bathroom, he said he’d go first.
    A few minutes later, I came back to find him and his coat gone. His drink sat unfinished. I texted him, but the message didn’t deliver. He’d blocked me.
    I left, embarrassed and confused. I’ve ended dates politely before, but ghosting someone mid-date felt shockingly immature — especially from a man in his 40s. © bea868 / Reddit
  • She would only talk about her ex, and the break-up, talking in details about all of it, and refuse to change the subject. The best part is, the break-up happened when she was 22, she’s 35 now. Fun times that was. © Sobeksdream / Reddit
  • She badmouthed her three daughters in a conversation without me even knowing she had children. Yeah, cut that night short. Funny enough, she was the ex of a coworker, and that created a whole new level of drama© Fickle-Future-8962 / Reddit
  • (Edited by Bright Side) I’d known my neighbor for a few months when he asked me out dancing. We were college students, and since he didn’t have a car, I offered to drive my pickup. I usually dressed in jeans and boots, but for the date I wore a black-and-white bustier and heels.
    His first words when he saw me? “You’re not wearing makeup!” and he was angry about it. I joked, “You aren’t either,” and asked if he wanted to skip the date. He grudgingly said no.
    On the way to the club, we stopped to help a man with a dead battery. I popped my hood and started connecting the jumper cables, but my date got irritated when I wouldn’t let him “take over.” He accused me of showing off.
    We still went inside and danced, though he seemed bothered by the bit of grease on my hand. Honestly, I had a great time, and I hope it was the worst date he’s ever had. © Ihavepurpleshoes / Reddit
  • We were going out for pizza. He wanted pizza with chicken. They didn’t have pizza with chicken. He didn’t want pizza without chicken. Or chicken.
    I asked if we should go somewhere else, but we were already sat so he said “No, it’s fine.” I was hungry so I ordered pizza. The waitress was confused and asked if we wanted to share. No, I just ate a pizza while he drank a latte and watched me. It was awkward.
    Still went on a second date since I was forgiving and he was very good-looking. Turned out he was dull as bricks, so I cut it short after. Also, on that second date we were going to cook, but he just wanted to grab deep freeze pizza. And the pizza he picked DIDN’T EVEN HAVE CHICKEN. © Ierpier / Reddit

