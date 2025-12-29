I Became a Mom, and My Friends Slowly Shut Me Out—I Didn’t Notice Until It Was Too Late

Hey, Bright Side,

I’ve been struggling with something for a while, and I’m not sure if I’m overthinking it or if something’s actually happening. I’m a young mom—my son’s still pretty little—and since he came into the picture, it feels like my friendships have been slipping away.

Before I had him, I was really close with my friends. We’d hang out all the time, go to the movies, grab coffee, and talk about everything. But after I had my son, things started to change.

It wasn’t big at first, just small things. Babysitters cost money, and I couldn’t always have a night out without him, so sometimes I’d bring him along. But something shifted.