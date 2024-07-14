I’m a Single Mom and My Friends Have Secret Plans for My Son; I’m Fuming

It’s difficult to be a single mother because you have to balance being a father and a mother. Single mothers typically face great struggles and shoulder twice as many duties. Today, we’re highlighting a 25-year-old lady who has shown incredible fortitude in the face of being a single mom. She is now deeply unsettled by the well-intentioned meddling of her pals, though. Her narrative is told here.

She has been raising her son alone without ever complaining.

Andrea shared her story with us in a simple, honest letter. She’s in a tough spot and is looking for advice and support from our readers. “I’m 25 and a single mom to my 4-year-old son, Olaf. His dad left when he was just 2 days old, and we’ve never heard from him since. He’s never paid child support, and I’ve never counted on him for money. My parents died in a car accident three years ago, and I have no contact with the rest of my family because they judge me harshly and treat me badly about my motherhood. I had to leave college and have worked different jobs to support us. We’re not poor, but we do lack many things, and we currently rent a one-bedroom apartment. While our life isn’t perfect, I hope to improve our situation in the coming years and maybe even buy a house. For now, we make do with what we have. I’ve raised Olaf to know that I’ll always give him my best. We may not have much, and he doesn’t always get the newest toys or clothes, but we have each other, and we are very close.” Andrea added, “My son has never gone without a birthday or Christmas present, and I always try to get him at least some of the things he dreams of. While his friends may have more, Olaf has never been jealous. Instead, he takes good care of what he has and rarely breaks his things. He’s a kind and generous boy who loves to share with other kids.”

A very nice couple she met quickly became her best friends.

“Last year, we visited a village where one of my distant relatives lives. He invited us unexpectedly, and since he’s always been kind to us, unlike the rest of my family, I agreed. It was also a great opportunity for Olaf to have a change of scenery. While there, Olaf met a girl named Rosa. They played together a lot, and Olaf eventually visited her house. I had met Rosa’s parents, Helen and Paul, a couple of times before this, and they seemed extremely nice and supportive. We had a lot in common, and I enjoyed spending time with them. Olaf always had a great time at their house with their daughter. Before we left, Helen suggested we exchange numbers, and they started messaging and calling me often.” Andrea continued, “Helen is a stay-at-home mom and once offered to take care of Olaf for a whole week. I was hesitant to ask so much of her, but she was very kind and insisted. So, I brought him back to the village. My son had a wonderful time with them and their daughter. They gave him many presents during his stay, which made me a bit uncomfortable, but I believed they were doing it out of the kindness of their hearts. I didn’t say anything about spoiling my child because I was so grateful for the joy they brought to Olaf’s life.”

The close bond soon took an unhealthy turn.

Andrea continued, “Helen and Paul started inviting Olaf over more and more often. Once, they even suggested he stay with them for a whole month so I could focus on work. This made me uncomfortable because of their intense attention toward Olaf. I told them I could never repay them, but they insisted they loved having him around and often said he felt like their own child. Eventually, I confronted them about their insistence on having Olaf so much. Their response shocked me. They admitted they had always dreamed of a big family with many kids and suggested that Olaf could stay with them permanently. They assured me I could still see him, but they would take over his care. What I initially thought was a joke turned out to be their serious plan, leaving me completely stunned.”

She was stunned when the couple finally revealed their true intentions.

Andrea wrote, “When I asked them what they meant by keeping Olaf for a long time, they went silent, and I felt a wave of dread. They then began explaining legal procedures for making them Olaf’s caregivers, assuring me they would encourage him to still call me a mother. They urged me to think about what was best for Olaf. I was horrified and told them it was sick.” She continued, “I quickly grabbed Olaf and left. I blocked their numbers immediately. My son doesn’t understand what’s going on and keeps asking why we don’t visit them anymore. He’s struggling and misses them and Rosa a lot. But now I know their true intentions, and it terrifies me. I don’t want Olaf going back there. Should we move away from this city? Or should I try to reach an agreement with them that they’ll never bring this up again and allow Olaf to see Rosa only under my supervision? What should I do?”