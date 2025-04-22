I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
10 Small Gestures That Changed People’s Lives
Sometimes, it’s the smallest acts that leave the biggest mark. A kind word, a thoughtful favor, or an unexpected smile can shift the course of a day—or even a life. In a world that often feels overwhelming, it’s easy to underestimate the power of simple kindness.
- I saw a post on Facebook. An old man was having a garage sale, a few hours away. We love antiques and there is no better place to get them, so we decided to take a drive and see what he had.
But when we arrived, we saw a sad old man sitting on the porch. There was no garage sale. He just wanted someone to celebrate his birthday with him. So we got a cake and stuck around to make his dream come true.
- My college roommate’s family was extremely rich and from a Latin American country. My roommate never alluded to being from a rich family, so whenever we had a reading week or a holiday from university I’d bring him with me so he didn’t have to be on campus alone.
Well, flash forward to the last year, his dad called me to thank for taking care of his son while at school and offered to pay for me to visit their country. He brought me down for 5 weeks, paid for everything, treated me like his own child. © d***dapug / Reddit
- My horse that I owned for 25 years passed away. A few days later I went to my karate class and a lady there had gone through my Facebook, found a photo of him and had it made into this incredible picture created from dozens of layers of white, black and gray paper overlaid. © cari-strat / Reddit
- When I was in hospital for a couple of days at Uni, I had no family and no visitors and no one cared. There was a lovely old lady who shared the same ward as me, she chatted and gave me a spare comb. At that moment she really looked after me and I cannot bear to throw that cheap little comb out a decade on. © Tashimo / Reddit
- I’d mentioned to the teacher who did singing lessons that another girl was picking on me, this was years ago when I was about 15. Didn’t tell her in a “please do something” way or anything, it just came up.
The day I had to sing solo in front of my music class, that teacher who wasn’t teaching and had no reason to be in the lesson suddenly had a need for the girl to come with her out of the room for ten minutes. © Crochet-panther / Reddit
- A friend who never really shows any kind of concern about anything or anyone when we hung out turned up at my house before she went to work to bring me a gift, gave me a kiss on the cheek and told me it will be ok, didn’t say anything more other than she had to get to work. This happened the day after my dad passed away, I hadn’t told anyone I knew about it. © Aspect-Unusual / Reddit
- I came into work one day and someone left me a $100 gift card to a favorite clothing store of mine. I still don’t know who did it to this day, but I remember crying at work because of it. This was several years ago, and I still have the note that came with it. © K***y-Bicycle-66* / Reddit
- I have this customer at work who is a sort of gruff older gentleman, and he reminds me of my dad, who passed last year. One day, I told him he reminded me of my dad, who was my absolute best friend, and I really appreciated seeing him every day. He didn’t say much.
A few days later, I was just sad. This gentleman comes in and must have noticed, so he goes, “I lost my son a few years ago, he was my world. Why don’t you tell me about your dad a little.” © Tall-Poet / Reddit
- I had surgery on my ankle and was tweeting about how miserable it was being trapped at home with my leg in plaster, how I couldn’t make proper food etc. My local pub followed me on Twitter, and it was run by the manager, who had got to know me over time as I go in there a fair bit.
He DM’d me and said I can pick anything off the menu and one of the team will drop it round! 30 mins later, I had a big bowl of steaming mashed potatoes with sausage and onion gravy. © ***_La_Foo / Reddit
- I’ve had a brutal year, I’ve gone from 100% functional and independent to being dependent, in a wheelchair and lost everything in the process. Home, car, all my possessions from kitchenware to a lifelong collection of memorabilia and my 16-year-old furry best friend. Most of my “friends” have disappeared, and my family is pretty much just my son. And then my dad suddenly passed.
Someone left an emotional support crocheted pickle at my door recently. I don’t know who, but it means the world to know someone cares. © mimi-I-am / Reddit
These stories are a powerful reminder that you never know what someone’s going through—or how far a small act of kindness might go. Whether it’s holding a door, offering encouragement, or simply being present, your gesture might be the one that changes everything for someone else.