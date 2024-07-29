14 Shocking Family Secrets That Suddenly Came to Light

Sometimes, our lives can be completely upended when we uncover a hidden truth. Though these revelations can be unsettling or even frightening at first, they often teach us important lessons and ideally, help us become stronger and more resilient.

  • My parents had a family meeting. They sat us down and said they had some very important news about my dad. I thought they were about to tell us he had 6 months to live. I was wrong. My dad, who is 63 and retired, got an offer to go back to work full-time as a consultant for 1 year. This will not impact my relationship or experiences with my parents in the slightest, but they framed it as a huge piece of bad news they had to tell us. © MontCoDubV / Reddit
  • My mom started receiving threats from random people. My dad got messages telling him my mom was cheating on him. They called the police, and there was a major investigation. The person who
    set it all up turned out to be my grandmother (dad’s mom). She hired people to ruin my parents’ marriage. My mom didn’t press any charges. My parents just decided to move to another country. © Clandestinelyy / Reddit
  • I found out from my dad that one of my cousins isn’t actually related to anyone in our family. My aunt and her mother used to work at a hospital maternity ward. One day, a woman came in, gave birth to him, and then left the next day without him.
    My aunt decided to adopt him, but a few months later, the woman returned, asking about him. They both lied, saying he had been given up and claimed they didn’t know where he was. © Existed_ / Reddit
  • I found out after my dad passed a few months ago that he never looked at me as his daughter (I’m adopted, and an only child). He spent over 30 years being jealous of me for “taking his wife away.” © bakerella328 / Reddit
  • My mother lied to me about my stepdad being my father. Only when they broke up when I was 13 did she reveal the truth, intending to hurt him. He had cheated, so she wanted to take away the thing he loved most: his baby girl. It was incredibly cruel and selfish.
    At 33, I finally met my biological father. He told me my mother got pregnant on purpose to try and keep him, and that he had paid child support for me my whole life. When I confronted my mom, she wouldn’t answer me, deny it, or look me in the eye. © prettyone_85 / Reddit
  • My mother has been cheating for the entire 30 years of my parents’ marriage. She also only stayed with my dad because he received disability checks. It turns out she’s stolen at least $14,600, which I know of, from my dad. © Lord_Cassidy / Reddit
  • One month after my mom died, I logged into her Facebook account to deactivate it. I was shocked to discover a secret profile under her maiden name. She was online and there were
    posts and pics from the past few days.
    Five minutes later, I got a message in my inbox from a stranger about a PlayStation game. Curious, I delved deeper and learned that my mom’s original account had been hacked years ago. That’s why she had created a new one and had been using it until her passing. I am still shocked that she hadn’t told me about this.
  • My in-laws died in a car accident a few years ago. While I was helping my wife clean out their house, I found a bunch of my late mother-in-law’s journals. They included details about the affairs she had while she was married to both of her husbands, as well as her suspicion that my wife’s sister was the product of one affair. My wife and I are the only ones who know. © molten_dragon / Reddit
  • I found out that my mom had two kids before my brother and I were born, a secret she kept for over 60 years. It’s a pretty long story, and we’re doing our best to make it have a happy ending.
    © AlfonzL / Reddit
  • My uncle’s family claimed he had polio instead of a hereditary crippling disease. His wife figured it out when she went to their family reunion. She already had one child and was pregnant with another. © follygolly / Reddit
  • I once dated a girl who had the sweetest grandfather. Years later, I found out that the guy used to rob convenience stores in his youth. Life is full of surprises. © BreadBinBen_89 / Reddit
  • I found out recently that 20 years ago, my brother became a financial advisor and managed my dad’s investment portfolio. He lost my dad’s entire 401(k), got fired from his job, and has been on the run ever since.
    This explained why he left home so abruptly when I was young. Despite this, my dad never told me nor pressed charges, and he still paid for my tuition at private schools and universities. I love you, Dad. © khadgerler / Reddit
  • I found out that both of my mother’s parents had affairs without the other’s knowledge. My grandmother had Parkinson’s, and in one of her confused states, she told my grandfather that she had an affair.
    Suffice it to say, my grandfather was not happy and put her in a home. He then started talking to my mother, trying to figure out when it could have happened. He speculated that it happened around the same time he was having his affair, which was around 1966. My mother was shocked because she was born in 1967.
    So my mother may or may not be related to the man she believed to be her father. © Witchgirl2658 / Reddit
  • My dad had an affair with my current stepmom while he was married to my last stepmom. I had no idea. This information was revealed to me the night I found out my brother was having an affair. © singleguy79 / Reddit

Preview photo credit freepik / Freepik, MontCoDubV / Reddit

