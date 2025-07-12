9 Trendy Nail Colors to Add to Your Summer Beauty Routine
With warm days and golden rays in full swing, there’s no better time to switch up your style, starting with your nails! Whether you’re slipping into breezy sundresses or your favorite pair of white jeans, a fresh mani is the perfect way to celebrate the season. From playful polka dots to dreamy colorful shades, and even the mesmerizing cat-eye effect, summer nails are all about having fun and expressing your sunny mood.
So why not try something new? With so many bright and cheerful options out there, your perfect summer nail look is just a brushstroke away!
1. Coral is back.
Coral is making a sunny splash for summer 2025! This vibrant mix of pink and orange is an instant eye-catcher and practically made for summer.
It looks stunning against sun-kissed skin and brings all the tropical beach and sunset vibes you could dream of. Ready to turn heads? Coral’s your color!
2. Milky and silky nails.
Forget the glazed and soap nails and discover the soft and amazing almond milk nails. The soft, creamy manicure trend, with its barely-there glow and warm nude translucence, this manicure is minimalist perfection with a gentle twist.
3. Colorful dots.
There’s something instantly joyful about polka dots, and in summer, they get a colorful upgrade! Pick four or five of your favorite shades and dot them across your nails for a playful, confetti-like look.
Feeling a bit more low-key? Try placing just one tiny dot right above the cuticle for a fun, minimalist twist that still feels fresh and unexpected.
4. Soft baby blue.
Get ready to spot light blue nails everywhere this season and for good reason! Soft baby blue is not only super flattering, but it also gives off the ultimate cool-girl summer vibe.
New to bold colors? Dip your toes in by trying it on your pedicure first. And don’t forget a shiny top coat. It will bring out the dreamy hue and make your mani look extra polished.
5. Metallic cat-eye nails.
Are you bored with plain, pastel colors? They might look cute on your nails, but they are so 2024!
This summer, cat-eye nails are the perfect way to add some shimmer and mystery to your manicure. These magnetic polishes create a mesmerizing, light-catching effect, and the best part? You can easily try it at home! Just grab a cat-eye nail polish and use a magnetic wand over the gel while it’s still wet.
6. Cobalt blue nails.
Say hello to the deep blue area. The cool-toned blue comeback that’s taking over summer manis! From bold Yves Klein blues to softer seaside shades, there’s a world of dreamy designs to choose from.
These vibrant blues pop beautifully on a neutral base but also play well with other colors if you’re feeling a little extra. Dive into the trend, it’s fresh, bold, and totally timeless.
7. Rainbow French tips.
The classic French manicure is getting a cheerful twist this season! Swap the traditional white tips for a pop of color, think juicy tangerine, soft yellow, or dreamy sky blue paired with a pale pink base.
Want a little more harmony? Use the same vibrant shade across all tips for a clean but colorful look.
8. Bright, red nails.
Whether you’re curious about the red-nail theory or just love a bold classic, a bright red manicure is always a winning choice for summer. It’s timeless, eye-catching, and effortlessly chic. Think of bright red, and not the deeper winter colors.
9. Micro-fruits manicure.
Is there anything more delightful? This minimal strawberry nail design offers a fresh and refined take on the fruit-inspired mani trend, though you can easily elevate the look with floral accents, a crisp French tip, or a touch of chrome for added dimension.
Now that you have some amazing ideas for your manicure, you should consider some pedicure styles to complete your summer look. You can check the freshest trends here.