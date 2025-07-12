9 Trendy Nail Colors to Add to Your Summer Beauty Routine

With warm days and golden rays in full swing, there’s no better time to switch up your style, starting with your nails! Whether you’re slipping into breezy sundresses or your favorite pair of white jeans, a fresh mani is the perfect way to celebrate the season. From playful polka dots to dreamy colorful shades, and even the mesmerizing cat-eye effect, summer nails are all about having fun and expressing your sunny mood.

So why not try something new? With so many bright and cheerful options out there, your perfect summer nail look is just a brushstroke away!