10 Pedicure Ideas That Are Dominating This Summer 2025
Summer 2025 is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to start thinking about fun ways to update your look. One easy way to add a touch of style is with a fresh pedicure. In this article, you’ll find a collection of 10 sleek and fun pedicure looks that are set to be popular this summer. Whether you’re planning a beach day or just love pretty toes, there’s something here for everyone!
Softer shades
Say bye to neon colors. This summer, bold neons and vivid hues are taking a back seat to soft blush tones and delicate pastels. The trend leans toward understated, soothing shades that offer a clean and effortless look—perfect for everything from sun-soaked beach vacations to laid-back urban afternoons.
Fresh mint
Mint color is emerging as one of the standout shades of Summer 2025. This fresh, cool-toned green captures the essence of effortless chic and pairs beautifully with sun-kissed skin. Its soft vibrancy makes it both playful and refreshing, perfect for beach days or city strolls. As trends lean toward soothing pastels, mint is leading the way.
Shimmery Shine
While red has long been a classic choice, it became boring.
This year’s warmer seasons are all about shimmery, glittery shades like sparkling reds. Especially if you’re not feeling bold enough for your fingernails, it would be a fun first step to try them on your toes instead.
Colourmaxxing
Colourmaxxing offers a fresh and stylish alternative to the outdated “Skittle look”. Opting for two harmonious colors—like lawn green paired with electric blue—adds a touch of sophistication. This duo feels artsy yet refined, making it perfect for a grown-up summer vibe.
Sunset Coral
Coral pedicures are a summer staple this season, radiating warmth and effortless charm. The vibrant yet flattering hue strikes the perfect balance between playful and polished. Whether you’re beach-bound or city-strolling, coral toes add a fresh, sun-kissed pop to any look.
Icy lavender
Lavender pedicures are a must-try for this warm season, offering a soft, fresh twist that’s both chic and calming. This trendy pastel hue adds a touch of elegance and pairs beautifully with sun-kissed skin. Whether you’re heading to the beach or brunch, it’s the perfect subtle statement.
Butter yellow
Butter yellow brings a fresh alternative to classic pinks and nudes. The shade brings a nostalgic yet modern feel that pairs well with both minimal and bold styles. It complements a range of skin tones, adding a soft glow to sun-kissed feet.
A new twist to the classic French pedicure
Pastel French pedicures are the fresh, fun twist on the outdated classic French tip. Instead of white, soft shades like mint, lilac, and baby blue bring a playful yet elegant update. According to pedicure expert Milly Mason, this must-try look is “so fun but chic at the same time.”
Ocean blue
Ocean blue pedicures are making waves as one of the top trends for summer 2025. This cool, refreshing shade captures the essence of the sea and adds a bold pop of color, perfect for sunny days and beach getaways.
Dark brown
With a rich, earthy tone, dark brown adds unexpected depth and sophistication to warm-weather looks. It contrasts beautifully with lighter sandals and tanned skin, offering a modern twist. Minimal yet striking, dark brown is the chic alternative to traditional summer brights.
