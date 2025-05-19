Angelina Jolie Stuns at Cannes 2025—But One Thing Has Everyone Talking
Angelina Jolie turned heads at the Cannes 2025 festival in an elegant gown. And while the Hollywood star looks gorgeous and sophisticated in all her appearances, one detail has caught the attention of fans in this year’s look.
Making a striking entrance, Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of Eddington at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. The 49-year-old actress wore a stunning Brunello Cucinelli dress, featuring a cinched waist that accentuated her silhouette.
She completed the look with high heels to elevate her presence, while her blonde hair cascaded loosely over her shoulders. Accessorizing with a simple gold necklace, the Oscar winner added a touch of elegance with a pair of classic drop earrings.
Fans online were dazzled by her look and showered the actress with sweet words such as “stunning,” “classy” and “elegant.”
However, one detail caught people’s eyes, as many believed that the star who is mostly famous for her iconic brunette hair looks “washed out” with her recent blond look. One observer wrote, “She needs to go brunette again and get some color in her cheeks,” and another added, “She is beautiful, but that hair color washes her out.”
A third chimed in, “A new hair stylist would elevate things, since she was always at her best as a brunette.”
We think Angelina Jolie looks gorgeous in any style and hair color she chooses. Another stunning actress who also create big buzz during the Cannes Festival this year is Halle Berry. Check out her look here.