Halle Berry Rebels Against Cannes’ Dress Code—Her Daring Dress Breaks the Internet
Halle Berry made a striking entrance at the Cannes Film Festival, confidently disregarding the event’s updated dress code. She turned heads on the red carpet, donning a dramatic, billowing gown just before the premiere of the eagerly awaited Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.
The 58-year-old American actress dazzled at the Cannes Film Festival in a sophisticated black-and-pink ensemble from Celia Kritharioti’s Spring 2025 Couture line. After reportedly having to switch her outfit for the opening ceremony due to the festival’s recent restrictions on revealing attire, she made a bold statement with her latest look.
Despite the newly imposed dress code, Halle appeared to challenge the guidelines. Her floor-sweeping gown featured a structured black bustier, a dramatic pink checkered skirt, and an elegant black train—an ensemble that combined classic elegance with a touch of defiance.
The star enhanced her statuesque presence with sleek black pointed court heels adorned with sparkling diamond ankle straps. She amplified the sophistication of her red carpet appearance by accessorizing with a stunning diamond statement necklace that captured the light with every movement.
Finishing the look, she wore her short brunette bob in effortlessly tousled waves and opted for a glowing makeup palette that highlighted her natural beauty, adding the perfect touch of glamour to her overall ensemble.
Her Instagram post showcasing the breathtaking look quickly drew an outpouring of admiration from fans. One follower exclaimed, “Wow!!! Stunning!!!! GORGEOUS!!!❤️🔥😍” while another simply declared, “She never misses! Always best dressed.” Another admirer noted, “Ooooooo! This looks like something Leslie Caron or Audrey Hepburn would wear in an old movie. I love it!!!!”
Compliments continued to pour in, including, “😍❤️Queen 👑 Very Beautiful!” and, “You look amazing, Halle, I’m happy you had a wonderful time there, thanks for shining everywhere you are 😍❤️.” Another fan remarked, “Still look Stunning 😍,” while someone summarized the moment as, “and the subject tonight is, ‘poetry on the red carpet.’” Echoing the same admiration, one person called her, “Absolutely Beautiful!!!!!!!!🔥” followed by, “Sultry Seductive Lady 😍” and finally, “Flawless 😍🔥🔥.”
But not everyone on the internet was impressed. While many fans praised her daring couture choice, a wave of criticism surfaced in the comments as well. One unimpressed viewer wrote, “Halle’s dress does nothing for her!” while another questioned, “OMG, who is styling Halle Berry at the moment.”
Echoing that sentiment more strongly, one person commented, “If Halle Berry has recently appointed a new stylist, she needs to sack them stat. If she doesn’t have one, she needs to employ one — I am pretty sure that she would still have a queue of stylists wanting to work with her. There is no excuse for these terrible looks when you’ve been a regular feature on best dressed lists for a quarter of a century.”
Others were more concerned with her appearance overall, with one user asking, “Is that Halle Berry?? What happened to her? She looks way different,” while another added, “Are you sure that’s Halle?”
And then there were those who had a little too much fun with their fashion critiques. One particularly blunt comment read, “Halle Berry looks as though she has her bedclothes stuffed into her knickers!” followed by another who said, “Looks like she’s wearing an oversized pink nappy 😮.” Someone else simply summed it up with, “Looks like a candy floss.”
Some people also tied their criticism to the newly implemented 2025 Cannes dress code, questioning both its enforcement and Halle’s interpretation of it. “What’s the point of a ‘strict new dress code’ if she turns up looking like that?” one user asked pointedly, while another echoed the frustration with, “What is the point of having a dress code then?” Adding to the debate, someone asserted, “If there’s a strict dress code, they should abide by it.”
For others, the criticism went beyond a single outfit, hinting at a broader shift in Halle’s recent fashion choices. One commenter observed, “She’s been getting it all wrong lately,” while another noted, “Somehow she’s totally missed the plot recently.” Others lamented the missed potential in her red carpet looks, with one remarking, “Shame as she’s a pretty woman and could look really good in something elegant,” and another adding, “She is beautiful, and it wouldn’t take much to showcase that beauty in something classy and elegant.”
