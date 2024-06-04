“She Will Need to Change Her Passport,” A Woman, 58, Reveals Facelift Surgery Results Leaving Everyone Speechless

At 58, a woman’s recent facelift surgery has left everyone in awe, with results that have people exclaiming, “She looks 30!” The transformation is nothing short of miraculous, showcasing the remarkable advancements in cosmetic surgery.

The video went viral.

The video of Angelica’s transformation went viral, amassing 14 million views and around 300,000 likes. At 58, Angelica approached her plastic surgeon, Dr. Sandara Nikolaeva, with the desire to look younger while achieving a natural result. The remarkable success of her facelift captured the internet’s attention, with viewers around the world marveling at her youthful and refreshed appearance.

Her procedures

According to her surgeon, her procedures included a facelift and a circular blepharoplasty. The facelift involved removing excess skin from the face and neck, performing platysmaplasty, and liposuction of the neck and chin. The circular blepharoplasty rejuvenated her eyes, making them look younger. These combined procedures transformed her facial oval, eliminated primary signs of aging, and smoothed out nasal and chin folds. The surgery’s effects will last many years, providing a youthful and harmonious appearance for a decade or more.

The results

The results were shown just two weeks after the surgery. The surgeon remarked, “Of course, the face is swollen, but we can already appreciate the facial contours.” Comments on the video overwhelmingly agreed that the outcome was impressive: “Wow, she was already beautiful, but now she has transformed! She looks exactly like she’s 30.” “She will definitely need to change her passport.” “She looks 30!”