I Reminded My Husband I’m His Wife, Not His Mother, and His Reaction Caught Me Off Guard

Hi Bright Side,

I wanted to share something that happened recently — partly because I still don’t know how to feel about it, and partly because maybe someone out there has been in the same boat.

It started with a dishwasher. (Doesn’t it always?)

My husband was doing his usual “I’ll do it in five minutes” routine after I asked him to unload the dishwasher — for probably the third time that day. I had just come home from a long, exhausting day, where even my coffee betrayed me and my inbox resembled a battlefield. So I snapped.

I told him, “You always say that and never do it! I’m not your mom!”

He didn’t argue. He didn’t defend himself. He just stayed quiet and said nothing.

Honestly? At the time, I felt justified. I’d been holding in little annoyances for weeks, and they just exploded. But I didn’t expect what came next.