15 Cheaters Who Experienced Firsthand What the Boomerang Effect Means

day ago

When we fall in love, we hope that this relationship will be perfect. But sometimes things don’t work out the way we want them to. Some people even have to face the betrayal of their loved ones. But the stories of the heroes of our article prove that the boomerang effect does exist, and cheaters get what they deserve.

  • My dad has his own fairly large business, and my husband used to work for him. Since I am far from this sphere, and I don’t think I’m a good businesswoman, my father planned to hand over the company management to my husband in the future.
    Then it turned out that my husband had a mistress — scandal, divorce. Dad did not fire him because my ex worked well, but he made it clear that he was not going to hand over the business to my ex. He made him a top-level manager, so his earnings significantly decreased.
    Then there was a conflict and Dad fired him. His mistress also left him. Now he’s trying to come back to me. Funny. © Overheard / VK
  • I was in a relationship with this guy for 4 years. He cheated. I had to think for a long time about how to take revenge on him, but then it suddenly dawned on me.
    I had kicked him out of my apartment, but he never came back for his stuff. He was probably still hoping that I’d forgive him. So I placed all his stuff on an online marketplace.
    I’ve sold half of it already. Now I feel much better, and I’ve also earned some money to buy me some new clothes. Thank you, honey! © Ward 6 / Telegram
  • My husband cheated on me. I cried for days and nights, but my cat saved me. My Mitzi has never been tame and too affectionate. She always loved my husband more because it was him who picked her up from the street. But she has always been very smart.
    So after watching me for a few days, she dropped our wedding photo from the dresser and pooped on it. And then she came over to me and started rubbing against me. A couple of days later, she pooped again, but this time it happened in front of my husband, and she pooped into his shoes when he came to pack his stuff.
    And since the cat let me know her opinion about this traitor, I really shouldn’t feel sad because of him. Mitzi and I will find a good man! © Chamber 6 / Telegram
  • A friend of mine and her husband worked together. One day, a young woman comes into her office and smirks, “I’m your husband’s mistress. Let him go, he doesn’t love you.” The friend grinned and said that she could pack his stuff even tomorrow.
    She would be happy, because she would no longer have to take care of her husband and his relatives. But he’ll pay her child support for their 3 children. And all their real estate is registered to her name.
    The mistress eventually ran away in tears. And the husband didn’t want to leave at all. He’s still begging her to take him back.
  • My ex-wife and I split because she cheated. When she left, we agreed that she would take over the payment on our car because she needed it for work. Our other car was totally paid off, and I couldn’t afford the payment on the one that she drove. But I agreed to leave my name on the loan because her credit didn’t qualify.
    I told her that she could keep it for as long as she made the payments. And that if she paid it off, I would immediately sign her over the title. But if she started flaking on the payments, I would have the car voluntarily repossessed. I also agreed to give her the washer and dryer on the condition that she take over the car payments.
    Well, we inevitably got into a disagreement over the parenting of our children. And she randomly showed up with the car. Handed me the keys, and said, “Have fun figuring out how to make the payments” (she knew I couldn’t afford them). And then ended with, “and get all your stuff out of my storage unit.”
    So I did what she asked. I went over that day to get my stuff. While I was in there, I saw the washer and dryer sitting in the corner and immediately remembered that I had only given them to her on the condition that she pays off the car. So I took them. She called me a day later screaming about it, telling me that she had filed a police report.
    I just laughed, knowing they wouldn’t do anything because it was my property. The story gets better: as it turns out, she was just angry and actually wanted the car back. Well, the day after she had dropped it off on me, I got into a freak accident and totaled it (everyone was okay). So she ended up without a car and I never had to make a single payment on it. The universe wanted to maliciously comply with her demands. © vark4731 / Reddit
  • If it wasn’t for the cheating boyfriend, I wouldn’t have realized I was an ingenious vigilante. When I found out about his cheating, I didn’t leave him. I found that girl and asked her if she knew the guy had a girlfriend. Turns out she didn’t.
    I invited her to my house for dinner, and we both welcomed him here. We said that he had to choose between us. After a long time of hard thinking, he chose me. She scolded him and left.
    And then I kicked him out because I wasn’t going to forgive him. Then this girl and I went to a restaurant to celebrate, took a lot of photos together. Since then, we’ve been “mean bitches” to him. © Chamber 6 / Telegram
  • I was working in a clinic. I rang a patient to ask him to collect his scans before surgery, but he didn’t answer. It was urgent, so I left a message for his wife, who was also unavailable. The management told me to contact the person listed in the man’s emergency contacts.
    There was a woman named Helen. I didn’t want to call her, suspecting she might be his mistress. But the office manager insisted that it was very important to resolve the situation now. So I had to call her. Helen ended up taking the scans.
    A couple of hours later, the patient’s wife called back — she was going to come for the scans. Oh, how surprised she was when she learned that some Helen had already taken them. Naturally, a scandal awaited our patient at home. The secret always comes out. © eatapeach18 / Reddit
  • A year and a half ago, I divorced my husband. I felt sad to let him go, but he fell in love with someone else. So yesterday he came and said that he wanted it all back. Only our house is already sold, my son moved to my parents this year to go to school there. I have changed everything: work, social circle, hobbies.
    Do you want our cozy family evenings back? Sorry, darling, I rent an apartment with a roommate who won’t be happy about a new tenant. Why was it obvious to me that he was making a mistake, and he only realized it now? © Overheard / Ideer
  • A friend cheated on her boyfriend. Only, she didn’t take into account the fact that her boss is the guy’s friend. At the request of the offended friend, the boss fired her from a well-paid position. And not just fired her, he ruined her reputation. Now she’s unlikely to get a job in her field.
    What surprised me most about this story was the male friendship. I wouldn’t support a friend and wouldn’t fire her ex. And men. They always stand up for each other. © Overheard / Ideer
  • My uncle had been cheating on his wife for years. She found out about his mistress when she was pregnant with their third child. But she decided to keep the family together for the sake of the children. After a while, the mistress left the uncle and got married.
    And the aunt, when the older children grew up, found a young, handsome man and moved to Bali with him to build her personal life. The uncle is now raising the youngest child, and the aunt is playing the role of “a weekend mum.” He is not happy and can’t understand why his wife could do this to him. But I don’t judge her at all.
  • I happen to be close with a girl with whom my ex cheated on me. At the time of the affair, she was aware of my existence. And she considers me a close friend.
    And I’m slowly ruining her life with my advice, which she immediately tries to follow. No regrets. Let’s see who will have the last laugh. © Overheard / Ideer
  • My mistress is getting married. We’ve been together for 5 years. I’m married, she’s single. When I met her, it blew my mind. We were crazy about each other. She kept telling me she will wait until I leave my wife.
    She was always there for me, always talking about love. And I believed it. I wanted to fly to her from every corner of the world. When I had a spare moment, I’d go to her. I was happy, she was happy. A week ago, she told me she was getting married in a month.
    It felt like the world was crumbling under my feet. I feel like I’m losing something important in my life. I can’t understand why she said she’d wait. What was all that love for? Why would she betray me like that? © Love Psychology / VK
  • Do you believe in the boomerang effect? I’m a mistress of a married man. It took me a long time to get his attention. I watched him. I even grew and dyed my hair to look like his wife.
    After a couple of years, the man gave up, left his family and ran around me like a dog. I was happy, fluttering like a butterfly. He’d go to great lengths for me. And then, as if out of the blue, I got hemorrhoids. Doctors can’t explain it and say I need to have an operation.
    Then they found polyps in my uterus. I broke my arm. And I’ve lost a lot of money. Why is it happening? Is this how the boomerang effect works? © Eavesdropping on married women / VK
  • I introduced my friend to my brother, who works as a private detective. The friend politely asked, “What are you working on now?” And the brother replied in a very calm voice, “Oh, nothing much. Yesterday, I was photographing you and your mistress for your wife. I make a lot of money on cheating, hehehe.”
    The friend blushed, said a short goodbye and left. The next day, I learned that his wife filed for divorce. © Chamber 6 / Telegram
  • My husband and I parted on good terms. Despite the fact that he cheated on me after 12 years of marriage. I made excuses for him to the children, became friends with his new wife. We spent holidays together so as not to traumatize my son and daughter.
    When we signed the divorce papers, my husband asked me to give up part of his retirement money, and in return he was going to pay alimony and child support. Because when we were married, he didn’t want me to work. At first, the ex paid diligently, but then he asked to reduce the payment because he had problems at his new job. I agreed, I didn’t want to spoil the relationship. I got a job myself, supported myself and my children.
    For 10 years, his debt became huge. And now my ex said that he was not going to give me a penny. So I took him to court. So instead of paying me a small amount every month for years, he now has to pay me $120,000 in 30 days. © ChickWithAnAttitude / Reddit

But family life can be happy too. Here are a few stories that prove this is possible.

