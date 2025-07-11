My DIL Texted Me for a Loan—What I Offered Turned the Tables

“My daughter-in-law asked me for a big loan to ‘help with bills.’ No big explanation, just a text with the amount. This wasn’t the first time either.

So I invited her over and calmly said, ‘Sure, I’ll loan it—if you show me your budget and sign a repayment plan.’

She laughed. Thought I was joking.

I wasn’t.

She got defensive. Said I didn’t trust her. I said I trusted her to live her life—but not with my money unless it came with adult accountability.

She walked out. My son texted me later saying I ‘embarrassed’ her.

Maybe I did.

But the money stayed in my bank—and so did my boundaries.”