I Took Away a Waitress’ Tip, and I Don’t Regret It

"This all happened a few nights ago, and I still can’t quite believe it went down the way it did.

My partner and I went out to an Italian restaurant we’ve been to a few times before. It’s not a super fancy place, but it’s pleasant enough that you can sit down, order some drinks, and have a relaxed evening.

Our server, who we’ll call Samantha, seemed out of it the whole time. She forgot my drink twice, brought out the wrong starter, and then vanished for what felt like an eternity when it was time to order dessert.

It wasn’t the end of the world. I’ve worked in customer service myself, so I get that busy nights can get a little wild. Still, the service was really poor.

When the check came, I paid and left a 10% cash tip. It wasn’t a huge amount, but it wasn’t nothing, either. I felt it was reasonable given the circumstances.

We were just getting up to leave when Samantha walked over, picked up the cash, and said, “Seriously? This is it?” She said it loud enough that a few people at the tables nearby turned to stare.

I was stunned and didn’t know what to say at first. Then she added, “You know, servers can’t pay their rent because of people like you. Cheap people shouldn’t eat out.”

The whole restaurant went completely silent, like that kind of silence you hear in a sitcom. My girlfriend was visibly cringing.

I just stayed calm and told her, “Okay, I’m sorry you feel that way,” and we started to leave. But then, I’m not kidding, she muttered, “Whatever, cheapskates,” just loud enough for us and others to hear.

So, I turned around, walked back to the table, took the tip, and left without saying another word.

My girlfriend told me later that I handled it fine, but a friend of mine thinks I went too far by taking the tip back, saying that no matter what, you should just leave it and move on. I feel that being scolded and humiliated over a 10% tip that I had already left was completely out of bounds.

So, am I wrong for taking back the tip after she yelled at us in front of everyone in the restaurant?"