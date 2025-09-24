I Was Banned From Seeing My Newborn Granddaughter, and My Kindness Was Repaid With Lies

My DIL had a baby girl three months ago, and I still haven’t been allowed to meet her. Every time I ask, she says the baby is ‘too fragile’ for visitors... but they’ve got a nanny there every single day.

I finally got fed up and showed up unannounced. My son opened the door and went completely pale when he saw me. I went in and just stopped in my tracks. The baby wasn’t what I expected at all; dark hair, dark eyes, and nothing like the picture I had in my head. That’s when it hit me, and I went pale too.