My DIL Banned Me From Seeing My Grandson for 5 Months — the Reason Was Painful

Dear Bright Side,

I do hope this letter finds you well. It has been quite a trying time for me, and I feel I must share my sorrowful tale. You see, my very first grandson was born six months ago, and yet, my daughter-in-law refuses to allow me the pleasure of meeting him. She tells me, “I’m just not ready for visitors,” which is, to my mind, an odd excuse. I have not even seen a photograph, though her own mother has moved in to assist her with the child.

Yesterday evening, I could bear it no longer, and so I decided to visit my son’s house, uninvited, you might say. Well, imagine my surprise when I saw their faces turn as pale as ghosts.

I was simply struck dumb when I saw that my grandson was dark-skinned, which was most perplexing, considering my son and daughter-in-law are both very fair.