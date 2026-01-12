DID THEY APOLOGIZE TO YOU? DID THEY ADMIT THAT THEY WERE LYING? DO YOU CARE ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS TO THEM? THEY WERE EMBARRASSED, BECAUSE YOU TOLD THE TRUTH. THEY ARE ASHAMED, BECAUSE YOU CAN PROVE IT. PEOPLE WHO THINK YOU DID ANYTHING WRONG, CAN PISS OFF! THEY CALLED YOU STUPID, SELFISH, AND A FAILURE, THEY CAN'T BASK IN YOUR GLORY NOW. TELL THE LOCAL REPORTER THE TRUTH, AND PROVE IT WITH THE TEXTS. CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR SUCCESS,👏🥂, AND I AM SORRY THAT YOUR FAMILY IS A BUNCH OF INGRATES, TRYING TO RIDE ON YOUR COATTAILS.
I Refuse to Let My Parents Use My Success Story After They Called Me a Failure
Family doesn’t always see things in the same way we do. Our career choices might be a particular issue that could lead to arguments with them. But if they don’t respect our decisions, things can go from bad to worse, especially when we prove them wrong. One of our readers reached out to share their experience.
This is Andrew’s story.
Dear <strong>Bright Side,
There was a time when I was young and very ambitious. Then one day, I got an idea that I thought would make millions. So I dropped out of college to start a business. It was a very scary journey, but I was determined, and I convinced myself that I would make it.
Of course, my parents called me a failure and everyone tried their best to talk me out of my decision, but I refused to listen to any of them, thinking I knew what was best. But as with everything in life, it wasn’t nearly as easy as I hoped it would be.
I struggled for years with no support from anyone. That was until my company was featured on the local news last week. They called me innovative and talked about how much success I had, even without a college diploma.
Suddenly, my phone flooded with messages from all the people who thought I wouldn’t make it. Old friends congratulated me on my success, and obviously my family wanted to give their input too. Now all of a sudden they’re saying, “We always knew he’d make it.”
Last weekend, at a family dinner, my mother was gushing over my success and I simply couldn’t take it anymore. People gasped when I snapped, “You don’t get to rewrite history now that it’s convenient.” My mother was shocked, and my sister tried to talk me down, but it was too late.
I continued by saying, “Let me remind you all what they actually said about me when they thought I wasn’t listening.” My voice cracked as I reminded my family that they were told that I was “ruining my life” when my mother called me “selfish and stupid.”
Then I got up and said something they didn’t know, “When my business almost failed during its second year, I asked my father for help, and he told me that I made my bed, so I should sleep in it. For three years after that, I didn’t hear from them, not even on my birthday. But now they’re proud.”
I pulled out my phone and showed them all the post my mom made on Facebook as soon as the news report aired, saying she was so proud of her ’entrepreneur son.’ Everyone was quiet and uncomfortable, so I left without saying another word.
Last night my sister called me and said that I was being harsh and unreasonable, that I embarrassed my mother in front of the whole family and that I should give them another chance. But I’m not sure if that’s really the right thing to do.
So Bright Side, what do you think? Should I go with my gut and go no contact with my family? Or should I let the past go and give them another chance?
Regards,
Andrew B.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Only reason they want anything to do with you now is your a huge success what was that your father said when you asked for help THEY MADE THEIR BED LET THEM LIE IN IT CONGRATULATIONS YOUNG MAN
Dear Andrew,
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.
You weren’t wrong for telling the truth, but you chose the worst possible moment to finally say it, and that’s the part you need to own before deciding what comes next.
Your anger isn’t about one dinner or one Facebook post. It’s about being abandoned when you were scared, broke, and still trying to prove you weren’t “selfish and stupid.”
That pain never got acknowledged, and when your mother suddenly claimed credit for your success, it ripped the scab off.
Going no contact right now would feel powerful. But it would also freeze the story at its ugliest moment, where they only see you as the successful son who lashed out, not the young man who was left alone when he needed them most.
The real question isn’t whether they deserve another chance; it’s whether you need closure or distance to protect what you’ve built.
If you engage again, do it on your terms, privately, and only to say one thing: that their pride means nothing unless they can also own how they treated you before the spotlight showed up. If they deflect, minimize, or rewrite it again, that is your answer.
No contact isn’t punishment, it’s a boundary. But give yourself the chance to see whether they can meet you in the truth before you walk away for good.
Andrew finds himself in a difficult position, but it’s his life and his choice. And fortunately, he proved everyone wrong. What happens next is completely up to him.
Comments
Have they APOLOGIZED TO YOU? HAVE THEY ADMITTED THAT YOU TOLD THE TRUTH? THEN , they can ALL PISS OFF. So you EMBARRASSED THEM? TOO DAMN BAD! THEY PRETENDED THAT YOU DIDN'T EXIST. NOW THEY ARE PROUD. THEY DON'T GET TO REAP YOUR GLORY, BECAUSE YOU MADE A SUCCESS OF YOURSELF! WHEN they realize that, AND apologize for treating you so poorly, you can decide if you even want them as a part of YOUR story.
DID THEY APOLOGIZE TO YOU? DID THEY ADMIT WHAT YOU SAID ABOUT THEM WAS TRUE? YOU EMBARRASSED THEM? TOO DAMN BAD! EVERYONE ELSE CAN PISS OFF! THEY INSULTED AND DERIDED YOU AND YOUR CHOICES, BUT NOW THEY WANT TO SHARE IN YOUR GLORY AND SUCCESS? SURE, TELL EVERYONE (AND I MEAN THE NEWS OUTLETS) THAT YOU WORKED YOUR ASS OFF, WHILE YOUR "FAMILY" LEFT YOU COMPLETELY ALONE. THAT THEIR ONLY CONTRIBUTION TO YOUR ACHIEVING YOUR GOAL, WAS COMPLETE ABANDONMENT. THEY DESERVE CREDIT FOR GIVING BIRTH TO YOU, NOTHING MORE. USERS GET WHAT THEY GIVE!
WELL, THIS IS THE THIRD TIME, I AM MAKING A COMMENT ABOUT THIS POST. THE FIRST TWO, HAVE BEEN ERASED, I DON'T KNOW WHY. TO REPEAT: DID THEY APOLOGIZE TO YOU? DID THEY ADMIT, THAT WHAT YOU SAID ABOUT THEM WAS THE TRUTH? DID THEY CALL YOU A LIAR? YOUR SISTER CALLED YOU UNREASONABLE, NO YOU WEREN'T. SHE SAID TO GIVE THEM ANOTHER CHANCE, HOW MANY DID THEY GIVE YOU? SHE SAID THAT YOU EMBARRASSED THEM, TOO DAMN BAD! THEY DON'T GET TO DISPARAGE YOU, INSULT YOU AND DERIDE YOUR EFFORTS, AND THEN SHARE IN THE GLORY OF YOUR SUCCESS. IF THEY REALLY WANT TO BE EMBARRASSED, TELL THEM THAT YOU ARE GOING TO GO BACK TO THE NEWS REPORTER AND SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT. THEN TELL THEM THAT YOUR PARENTS COMPLETELY CUT YOU OUT OF THEIR LIVES. CALLED YOU SELFISH, AND STUPID AND A FAILURE. YOU DON'T OWE ANYONE, ANYTHING. CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR SUCCESS, I REPEAT YOUR SUCCESS. 👏🥂
Well done ....me id go no contact ...it soumds like they are buttering you up for some sort of fall ... cover yourself ..document everything .... BUT GO NO CONTACT ....ITS ABOUT YOU NOT THEM .....YOU ...