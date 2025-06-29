I Refuse to Let My MIL See My Baby Unless She Follows My 3 Rules

Sounds a bit harsh, but they were simply basic necessities. To elaborate:

1. Respect Our Parenting Choices

This is non-negotiable. I don’t expect her to agree with every decision we make, but I do expect her to respect it. That means no backhanded comments, no going behind our backs, and no guilt-tripping us.

If I say bedtime is 8 p.m., that’s it. If I say no more playtime or cartoons, don’t sneak it to my son. She may have raised her own kids, but this is MY baby.

2. No Drama or Arguments

I grew up around yelling and tension, my mother having to sacrifice everything for her kids, and I refuse to repeat that cycle for my children. If she has an issue with me or my husband, she can talk to us privately.

No passive-aggressive remarks, no sarcastic jabs, and definitely no shouting. Our home is a safe space, and I intend to keep it that way.

3. Stick to Our House Rules

Whether she’s visiting us or staying over, the rules stay the same. That means screen time limits, healthy vegan meals, and manners still apply.

I’m not asking for perfection—I’m asking for consistency. When the adults are on the same page, the kids feel safe and secure. And that’s more important than any ego or tradition.