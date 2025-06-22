I Kicked My MIL Out of Our House to Protect My Marriage

Hi Bright Side! We’ve been married for a year, but my overbearing MIL, who lives with us, is a huge problem. She calls my husband every single day at work, sometimes more than once, and cares for him like a baby.

At first, I brushed it off. I get it, moms love their sons. But it quickly became clear she didn’t just miss him, she didn’t trust me.

She criticizes everything I do. My cooking, how I keep the house, how we spend our money.

Once, she even implied I might be a gold-digger. That stung. I work full-time and have always pulled my weight. But to her, I was never “good enough” for her son.