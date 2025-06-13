I Refuse to Give My Pregnant Coworker VIP Treatment—She’s Not a Queen

Thank you for opening up and sharing your experience. First, please remember this: setting boundaries doesn’t make you a bad person. You’re not cold or cruel just because you’re trying to be fair and kind at the same time.

Here’s what you can try:

Talk to HR Again—Stay Calm and Stick to the Facts:

It’s okay to follow up with HR. Be respectful and explain how the situation has made you feel left out. Ask them to clarify what’s expected from you moving forward, so you don’t accidentally step over any lines.

Don’t Rely on Your Coworkers for Closure:

It hurts when people who used to be close to you start pulling away. But their distance often has more to do with avoiding conflict than with who you are as a person. Sometimes, people take sides without knowing everything.

Give them space. Let your actions—staying calm, steady, and respectful—speak for themselves.

Feel Proud for Standing Up for Yourself:

Speaking up isn’t always easy, and it’s not always received well. But it takes courage. Many people stay quiet and let things build up. You took a stand, even though it cost you something. That doesn’t make you the villain—it makes you human.

Consider Reaching Out to Your Pregnant Coworker Calmly:

Even if it feels awkward, think about having a respectful conversation with her. You don’t need to say sorry if you don’t feel it’s needed—just try to clear the air.

You might say something like, “I hope we can keep things respectful and open. I know this has been hard for both of us. If anything ever feels off, I’d rather we talk about it than let it build up.”