I Refuse to Change My Grandkids’ Diapers—I’m a Grandma, Not a Free Nanny

But before long, my visits turned into full-blown babysitting shifts. No one ever asked if I was free. I’d walk through the door, and my daughter-in-law would hand me one twin and say, “The other one’s on the changing table. Can you handle that?”

Handle what? I’m not a nanny. I raised my own kids already. I didn’t sign up to start over in my 60s. “You’re their grandma,” that’s what she always says when I try to set boundaries, “It’s what grandmothers do.”

But here’s the truth: being a grandma should mean love, joy, and support — not unpaid labor. It doesn’t mean being expected to drop everything, clean up blowouts, and run a daycare five days a week. I tried talking to my son, but he always seems busy.