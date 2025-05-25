12 White Lies People Told Their Partners—and Never Got Caught

Relationships
19 hours ago

Whether it’s to avoid an argument, keep the peace, or just make life a bit easier, it’s not uncommon for people in relationships to lie. In this article, 12 people share the lies they told their partners and swiftly got away with it. Some are clever, some are funny, and others are quite questionable.

  • My boyfriend used to make fun of me for not sticking to the gym. So I told him I hired a personal trainer and started going every morning. Truth? I was just doing YouTube workouts at home and walking the dog a bit longer.
    Two months later, he said I looked great and the “trainer” was worth every penny. I agreed, because I never spent a dime.
  • I’m tired of my wife always comparing her friends’ husbands who were “moving up” to me. I lied and told her I got a small promotion with a title change, just “Manager” on my email. She was thrilled, posted about it online, and bragged to her friends. I kept the same job, same pay, but I gained more respect at home overnight.
  • My girlfriend loves cats. I’m allergic to the litter box smell, not the cats. But instead of sounding picky, I told her I was “slightly allergic to fur.”
    She kept the cats but got an automatic litter box and deep-cleaned everything. I breathe better now, and she still thinks I’m heroic for “tolerating my allergy for love.”
  • Sometimes I just need 20 minutes of peace in the evening. So, once a week, I tell my husband I have a “late call with the London office.” I lock myself in the study, sip tea, and scroll memes. By the time I come out, I’m refreshed, and he tells me how proud he is of my “work ethic.”
  • My partner and his mom don’t get along. Every time I go to see her, he gets moody.
    So now I say I’m meeting an old college friend. I go have lunch with his mom, we chat, and she sends me home with leftovers. Everyone’s happy, especially him, because he doesn’t have to come.
  • My husband thinks I spend too much on gifts. So last year, I told him I got his birthday present on sale for $40. I actually spent $120. He still talks about what a steal it was and how thoughtful I am with money. I’ve done it every birthday since.
  • My boyfriend loves the “no makeup” look. So when we go out, I wear a full face but tone down the colors. He always says, “See? You look so much better natural.” I just smile and say, “Thanks, babe.”
  • I needed a night off from the kids once a month. I told my husband I joined a local book club.
    In reality, I go to a café, read two pages, then spend two hours sipping a cocktail and doing nothing. He’s proud of how I’m “reclaiming my hobbies.” I sure am.
  • My wife always packs leftovers for her lunch. One time, I ate them by accident.
    I panicked and said, “Oh no, I think they spilled in the fridge! Must’ve been that loose container lid.” She felt bad for me cleaning it up. I bought her lunch that day, and she never suspected a thing.
  • I scraped the car pulling into the garage too fast. My husband’s very particular about “his baby.” I told him I noticed the scratch in the parking lot, and maybe someone clipped it.
    He spent hours reviewing security footage. Never found anything. Eventually said, “Eh, probably just a careless driver.” Sure was.
  • My boyfriend always shrinks clothes by mistake. So one day, I told him I found a new “fabric softener” that prevents shrinking.
    In reality, I started doing the laundry myself again. He now proudly tells people, “We found the perfect brand for keeping clothes like new!” I just nod and keep folding.
  • My husband always complains about my cooking, comparing me to my sister, who’s a chef. Fed up, I told him, “Fine, pay my sister for food!” He agreed and gave me the money.
    One day, he came home early and caught me laying the table. He raved about how the apartment smelled amazing and how he finally looked forward to dinner, thanks to the delivered food.
    The food was made by me in my kitchen. Nothing changed—except I used my sister’s name and kept the money.

Photographs often capture more than just a moment—they freeze untold stories. Here are 7 famous photos that hide terrifying true stories behind them.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads