“You’re All Blocked!” My MIL Went Behind My Back—I Refused to Stay Silent

My mother-in-law and I have a pretty great relationship, and I love her, but sometimes I just feel like she thinks a lot less of me than her biological children.

My 8-month-old baby recently went through some health problems and lost quite a bit of weight, but her doctor had no problem with it because she was quite chunky before, and it just wasn’t a concern. She said it’s normal for them to lose weight when sick. My baby is healthy again now.

I breastfeed her, and my mother-in-law says that I don’t have enough milk for my baby, and that’s why she keeps unlatching (I think it’s just that she gets distracted easily, and as soon as she hears something, she wants to see what it is). She told me that I need to start giving her formula or feed her my SIL’s milk because she apparently has very fatty milk.

I told her no and that I know I have enough milk. When I pump, I pump about 16 ounces per session, and when I let it stand, there is a lot of fat at the top.