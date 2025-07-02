I Refuse to Drain My Life Savings to Support My Spoiled Daughter

Hi Bright Side,

I worked double shifts my whole life to save for retirement. My daughter, 28, demanded I give her a huge sum monthly while she searched for her “dream job.” I said no. “You’ll regret this!” she screamed.

At 3 a.m. I got a call: “Your daughter has filed a complaint with Adult Protective Services claiming you’re financially neglecting her and that she’s your dependent.”

I couldn’t believe it. The officer explained that while the claim was clearly false, they had to investigate. My neighbors saw the social worker come to my house, and now I’m mortified. My daughter, Jessica, has always been dramatic, but this crosses every line.

For context, Jessica has a college degree and is perfectly capable of working. She quit her last job because her boss “didn’t appreciate her creativity.” Before that, she left another position because the hours were “too demanding.” She’s been unemployed for eight months and living in my basement rent-free.