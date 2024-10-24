12 Real-Life Chilling Stories That Can Haunt Your Dreams
Fear often has a way of creeping up on us when we least expect it, emerging from the most ordinary situations. Whether it’s an unexplained noise in the night or an eerie encounter that sends chills down your spine, these real-life tales can leave a haunting impression. These chilling stories remind us that even in our everyday lives, there are eerie surprises lurking just out of sight, ready to send us reaching for the light switch.
- "I invited my son and DIL over for dinner. Although my DIL hates cooking, she volunteered to make a pie. After dinner, my husband and I started feeling very sick.
I went to the kitchen to get some water and suddenly noticed a container with leftovers from the pie my DIL had made. Inside, there was a lot of mold. It looked like a store-bought pie, still in its packaging. When I checked the label, I realized it had expired two weeks ago.
Later, when I gently confronted my DIL, she admitted she was ashamed of not being able to bake and had bought the pie in a rush without checking the date. She had hoped we wouldn’t notice, but unfortunately, the expired pie did all the talking for her."
- "When I was about 11 some friends and I were having a slumber party, and we all snuck out of the house in the middle of the night and went to a park about half a block away. We had been there at least an hour or so when I thought I saw a large shadowy figure about 100 feet away, lurking in the shadows under some trees. We all turned to look and stared in the shadow's direction for about 5 minutes, trying to make it out.
Right about when we had decided we were seeing things, the figure started running at us at top speed. We jumped up and ran back to the house as fast as we could go and locked the door. We could hear someone moving around the outside of the house, and then it began tapping on the windows. We couldn't wake anyone up, since we would have had to admit we had snuck out." Septemberosebud / Reddit
- "My mom's friend lived alone. She noticed weird things: a batch of soup depleting faster than usual, missing eggs, damp towels in the hamper when she hadn't used any, extra dishes in the dishwasher, etc... This went on for months.
One day, she heard noises from the attic and went to investigate. She found some make shift living quarters. Small radio, hot plate, sleeping bag, pillow, food wrappers, etc... She called the cops, who came to keep an eye on the place.
They ended up catching a homeless man climbing a tree, trying to sneak into her attic window. He had been doing this almost daily. He would wait for her to go to work, then go downstairs and help himself to food and amenities.
The funny part about this story is they got to know each other throughout the ordeal, and the guy was actually very respectful, just down on his luck. She let him move in, helped him get a job, and he lived in the attic until he got back on his feet." Saganic / Reddit
- "I met a person who revealed their crazy life story. She was adopted, grew up, married and had kids. Years later, she found her birth family. Turns out she married her brother. They stayed married for a bit, but it did eventually fall apart." dicer / Reddit
- "My buddy told me this one. When he was like 15, he was living in Georgia and had a girlfriend who he really liked. His family moved to Los Angeles, and so he had to break up with her. He's kinda lonely and depressed at his new school, but a guy in one of his classes befriends him, and soon they are bffs. But after a year or so, this guy tells him his family is moving to Georgia.
A couple months later, my friend checks Facebook and sees this guy moved to the exact same neighborhood where he used to live, within a block or two. He goes to the same high school. And, to top it off...he is "in a relationship" with the old girlfriend." xaperture / Reddit
- "When my grandparents bought their house for a family of 10, my grandpa found a fake wall upstairs. He tore it down to make more room for the family. Behind the wall were children’s clothes and play toys, almost like they walked off the room in a hurry.
My mom told me stories of sitting in her room and something circling the walls around her, sounding like wall paper being torn. When she moved out, my aunt moved into the same room. She would wake up with pictures she hung up laying on her chest in the morning.
My cousins also have stories of hearing footsteps coming up the stairs and stopping outside their door in the middle of the night. I still don’t go upstairs at their house because it’s always cold, and I get weird vibes up there. Even in my adult life, I have scary dreams that take place in their upstairs." D***R***s / Reddit
- "I went to use the bathroom at work and when I entered, there was no one in there. The bathroom has 4 urinals and 4 stalls (one handicap), and I did not see any feet in any of the stalls. I took up my normal spot inside one stall and was doing my business, when I heard the sound of someone peeing into one of the urinals.... but no one had entered the bathroom.
The door is heavy and loud when it closes, so I would've heard someone entering. After a normal amount of time, the peeing stop, and I heard a few footsteps. But the door never opened. When I finished up, I did a cursory look and there was no one in the bathroom." DualJ / Reddit
- "At the time I was around 14, I’d asked my dad to wake me up early that morning at about 5am because I had some work to get done. That morning, I was woken up, and I flung my legs over the side of my bed. I felt a tug on both of them, what I thought at the time was just my dad trying to get me to hurry up, I reached over to pick up my phone and turned it on, 3:30 am, and I looked over at the black figure I assumed was my dad, and it was gone." tom-evvans / Reddit
- "I currently live in a haunted house. I've heard voices, footsteps, lights have been turned on/off, one of the ghosts has a thing for silverware (I hear it clattering in the drawer all the time, and sometimes a knife or two will end up in the wrong slot in the drawer).
But the strangest experience I had was the first night I spent in the house. I wasn't finished moving in, there were boxes everywhere, I didn't even have my mattress up there yet. I was bedding on an old futon mattress, watching a video on my phone, when a get the pins & needles feeling of my feet falling to sleep.
Except it wasn't on my feet, it was on the top of my head in the shape of a hand. I said, "Good night", turned off my light and tried to sleep. When I woke up, my closet door was ajar, but other than that everything was otherwise untouched. I guess whoever my unseen roommate is, just wanted to check out who I was on my first night." mrttenor / Reddit
- "I tell this story a lot and no one ever believes me, but I know what I saw. I was staying at my grandparents for the summer when I was fourteen, it was 11pm, and I was thirsty. I go out to the kitchen and see who I thought was my granddad sitting at the table eating a sandwich.
I say hello grab a glass of water and head back to my room, my grandfather comes out of his room and asks who I was talking to. I turn around and no one was there. It freaked me out, still does to this day." Lucanthethird / Reddit
- "When I was about 10, four of our cousins lived with us, and I had two siblings, so that means there were seven of us. We were in the family room sitting in a circle playing a game. My parents were out doing whatever adult errands they had that day. We all heard a voice call out, 'Zachary!' It was the voice of our grandmother (and one of my cousins was named Zach).
No one heard my parents come home, and they didn't mention they would be getting our grandma, so we all ran out of the room to greet her. We quickly realized my parents were not home, and our grandmother wasn't there either. We even went outside to check and there was no one in our neighbors' yards either. We were baffled. It was one of many paranormal instances in that house, but this one was experienced by 7 people." Unknown author / Reddit
- "I was around 14 and lived in a new apartment complex. The buildings towards the back were still being built and behind them was a big empty lot that had a dirt road you could walk down and at the end of that was a main road. One night, a couple friends and I were hanging out and ended up walking down that road while we were just talking.
On the way back, as we approached one of the unfinished buildings, we heard voices (they sounded male) and thought maybe there were people hanging out inside. But as we got closer, the voices changed into what sounded like a little girl singing a nursery rhyme. I couldn't make out any words, just a sing-song voice." amahra / Reddit
