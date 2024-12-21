10 People Share Stories of Job Interviews With Plot Twist No One Expected

Job interviews can be as nerve-wracking as a first date, but with way more awkward silences. These 10 people share their weirdest, and most uncomfortable interview moments that will make your worst job hunt seem like a breeze.

I drove 4 hours to an interview in another city. I told the interviewer that I was happy at my current job and wouldn't consider leaving for the higher pay. He stood up, looked over the cubicle walls to make sure no one was around, and whispered, "You don't want to work here." I passed on that job, but while in the new city I applied for another job where I've been happy for the last 25+ years.



carefreeguru / Reddit

I had an interview where they silently gave me a questionnaire to fill out for 50 questions and just went to another room. The questions were very detailed and stupid, mostly about money. "Is your goal to make money in our company?" If the answer is ‘yes’, then you didn’t pass. I left before I finished answering this list. Then I found out that they register employees for an incredibly low official salary, promising to pay most of it at the end of the month, but they delayed money for 6 months and don’t give it out if the person quit. I’m glad I left.



Lina_Grapes / Reddit

I had an interview where I knew the answers I gave were good, solid examples. I understood the technical side well. The interviewer kept sneering, being rude and saying, “Really?” in a skeptical tone, and I got the distinct impression he hated me. About 20 mins in, I thought about politely calling it a day and leaving, but in my innocence thought it would be good to stay. 40 mins in, it’s like a light switch goes off inside and he’s the nicest guy, his eyes light up and he started hard selling the role and position to me. The director interviews me and he and the team are lovely. Apparently, their interview technique is to be rude to see how you perform under pressure and they’d all been observing using a camera and were impressed I remained so polite and calm throughout. They couldn’t understand why I declined.



bibbiddybobbidyboo / Reddit

At an interview for a tech startup, they asked me, "If you could be any animal, what would you be?" I answered, "Otter" because you know, fun, active, work well with their hands and cute. They really debated whether or not to hire me because of that answer because, "We only hire predators, never prey." They weren't sure how to quantify an otter, because none of them had ever paid attention to any animal documentary or read biology or visited a zoo recently.



rileysweeney / Reddit

I was interviewing for an IT Mgr job at some small-mid sized company. During the interview, I asked about the person who I'd be replacing, as he was still there and the interview was hush-hush. I was told that he was being replaced because he was slow on getting things done, "We don't really know what he does. Nobody here is technical but him." I heard that as, "We don't know what he does, but we want it done faster, and we are firing him because of it."



barsmart / Reddit

At an interview to be a county street sweeper, the guy asks me if I have a girlfriend, rants for 5 minutes how young people don't get married anymore. Then he asks me what I want to avoid on the job. I had no idea how to answer. So I ask him to clarify, to which he just repeats the question, over and over until he gets angry that I don't know how to answer that, then asks me to leave.



iforgotmyfirstname** / Reddit

I drove an hour to be interviewed for a computer repair tech job at a rental company, and 3/4 of the way through the interview they told me I was perfect for the position, however they recently removed the position altogether. They then asked if I'd be willing to repair furniture instead until the position opened again.



DigitXer0 / Reddit

An agency sent me for an interview and said, "The starting salary is £33,000". The interview went fairly well until the interviewer said, "So, what sort of salary are you looking for?" So using the info I had from the agency I said, "I think £33,000 is a fair starting point." The interviewer practically threw me out! He started to shout about wasting his time because I expected to be paid a huge salary and who did I think I was. He was paying £20,000.



Rainbow-Civilian / Reddit

One of my coworkers told me an interviewer asked for her social media passwords to “expedite their background check.” She didn’t comply and bailed on the whole interview. It was some small IT firm that got government contracts, don’t recall the name. We were all shocked at the audacity.



mandichaos / Reddit

I'd been unemployed for a bit and desperate for a new gig. I'd gained a lot of weight living off of fast food, so my pants didn't fit me well. I sat down in the interview chair as the person was walking around to their side of the desk. The button of my pants popped off, did a one-hop off the desk, and right into their coffee cup. Swished, no clink at all. For the entire interview, they were sipping their coffee, and I was sitting there with my pants unbuttoned waiting for the big reveal. I left before they got to the bottom of their coffee, but they had to have put two and two together.



PM_Skunk / Reddit