I Was Sure My Ex Freed My Cat to Hurt Me—Then I Learned the Truth
Relationships don’t always end with clear answers — sometimes they fade, pause, or fall apart in ways that leave confusion behind. Emotions run high, and trust can break in unexpected moments. In the middle of it all, people are left trying to make sense of what’s real and what’s not.
Relationship on hold.
My girlfriend had been going through a tough time and told me she needed a break. I asked her how we’re supposed to pause a relationship, because I didn’t really understand how that works. She said she needed time to work on herself and asked me to respect that. I figured I could try.
Finding comfort.
After that, I called and left a message just asking how she was, and whether she’d decided to end things, since she never said anything clearly. When I didn’t hear back, I came to the conclusion that she’d ghosted me. Three days later, I got a cat — I’d always wanted one but couldn’t because she was allergic.
Stolen trust.
A week later, she showed up “just to talk,” and flipped when she saw the cat. She called me selfish, and we got into a huge argument.
The next morning, my heart sank when I spotted my cat across the street, hiding under a neighbor’s car. I was sure my ex had done it — but it turned out someone had stolen my spare key and broken into my place. That’s when my cat ran off.
Fear and fault.
Now I feel awful for accusing my ex. Maybe things ended badly between us, but she was once someone I adored. And now, after all this, I can’t stop thinking — have I lost my ability to trust anyone?
Thank you for sharing your story! Here are some thoughtful pieces of advice for your situation, balancing both how to process your feelings and how to move forward:
- Try to focus on rebuilding your sense of security — Change the locks, make sure your home is safe, and take small steps that help you feel in control again. This will help ease that shaken trust. It’s important to prioritize self-care as you navigate the aftermath of a break-in.
- Consider talking to someone neutral — A trusted friend, a counselor, or even writing in a journal can help you process these feelings so they don’t weigh so heavily. You’re not alone, and seeking support can provide valuable reassurance during this challenging time.
- Learn from the experience — Maybe next time, you'll ask more questions before assuming the worst — or recognize how stress clouds judgment. That awareness is powerful.
Breakups and misunderstandings often leave scars, but they also reveal what truly matters. Trust can be shaken, yet with time and reflection, it becomes stronger and wiser. Even the most complicated endings can open the door to growth, clarity, and new beginnings.