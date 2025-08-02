My Husband Suggested My Sister Be Our Surrogate, and I Wasn’t Ready
When it comes to starting a family, the journey is often filled with unexpected turns. One of our readers, Jen L., reached out to share her experience with a situation that no one could have predicted. After years of trying for a baby, a conversation with her husband took a sudden and unsettling turn, leaving her facing a difficult decision about family, trust, and her future.
It all started with their pregnancy struggles.
My husband and I have always wanted to start a family. We’d dreamed of raising children together since before we even got married. After we tied the knot, we didn’t waste time trying to get pregnant.
But two years went by, and despite all our efforts, it still hadn’t happened. We were both starting to feel frustrated, and a little defeated, but we kept trying, hopeful that it would eventually work out.
Then he made a shocking suggestion.
One evening, while we were on the couch, my husband casually said, “What if your sister’s our surrogate?” I was immediately taken aback and firmly said, “No.” I love my sister, but she’s a bit of a party animal.
I don’t know if I could trust her with this, especially after seeing how wild she can be. Plus, the thought of my sister carrying our child felt overwhelming and inappropriate, and I couldn’t even process it properly in the moment.
It was followed by a hurtful ultimatum.
But then he dropped a bombshell. He said, “I’ve already talked to your sister. If we don’t have a baby in a year, we’ll go the surrogacy route. If you don’t agree, we can divorce before it starts. That’s my only compromise.”
My heart sank. He had already made plans behind my back and was giving me an ultimatum.
Now the future is uncertain.
I was devastated. This wasn’t just about surrogacy, it was about trust. I wanted a child, but I also needed to feel involved in the decision-making. His approach felt cold and detached, like a business deal, not a shared dream for our family.
I don’t know what to do. The idea of surrogacy, especially with my sister, is too much to handle. I need time to think, but I can’t ignore the fact that the trust between us has been shaken. For the first time, I’m wondering if we are on the same page, and that frightens me.
Our advice to you:
Jen, this situation is undoubtedly difficult, and the emotions you’re dealing with are completely valid. If we look at this logically, you have three options moving forward: accept surrogacy, explore other fertility options, or consider divorce. Each comes with its own set of challenges and possibilities.
Surrogacy.
Pros: If you agree, it could offer a solution to your fertility struggles while keeping the family close. If your sister is on board, it might even deepen your family bond.
Cons: The emotional complexity of having your sister involved is a big factor, and the pressure from your husband may make it feel like a forced decision.
Other fertility options.
Divorce.
Pros: If the tension between you and your husband feels irreparable, a fresh start could give you space to reconsider your options.
Cons: Divorce is emotionally and practically difficult, especially when there are shared dreams like starting a family. It’s not a light decision, and the impact on your future relationships could be far-reaching.
Take your time, Jen. Whatever path you choose, make sure it aligns with what feels right for you.
