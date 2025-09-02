I Refused to Sacrifice My Retirement Savings for My Grandson’s College—Now Everyone Is Furious

I told my grandson, as gently as I could, that I simply couldn’t help him with his tuition fees. I explained that I had worked hard to secure my future, that I had plans for my savings, plans that I wasn’t willing to give up. I knew that helping him out in this way wasn’t the right choice for me. I reminded him that he was an adult now, starting his journey in college, and that he needed to find his own way, just as I had to when I was his age.

A few hours later, my son called me. “I can’t believe you turned him down,” he said. “You’ve got the money, and you should be helping him. You’re being heartless!” I didn’t back down. I told him that I had always tried to do my best for all my children, but my savings weren’t meant to be a bailout fund for poor decisions.

Now, I’m left wondering, was I wrong? Was I being too hard on my grandson? I know I want the best for him, but I also want him to understand the value of hard work and self-reliance. Does that make me heartless, or does it make me someone who’s just trying to protect her own future?

With love,

Grace