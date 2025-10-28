I Refused to Help My Sister Save Her Dying Kid, My Money Isn’t a Family Tradition

"Hi, Bright Side!

I need some very honest opinions and advice about my scandalous situation with my family. So, I (35F) live by one rule: blood is blood, but debt is debt. I don’t lend money to family. Ever.

That rule came after my parents “borrowed” $2,500 years ago and never paid it back. I let it go, but I learned my lesson. Money and family don’t mix. Last week, my sister (37F) called crying. Her 4-year-old was diagnosed with a rare disease. There’s an experimental treatment not covered by insurance. They need $20,000 right now. She begged me to lend it, swore I’d get every penny back, even said she’d do anything.

I told her no. Calmly. I said I was sorry, but I don’t break my rule. She called me a monster and hung up.