Me and my siblings were doing our own laundry by 6th grade and dishes etc in grade school.
I’m Saying No to My Granddaughter Moving In—Raising My Own Kids Was Enough
Families are a natural source of support during major life changes, but even the best intentions can lead to unexpected difficulties. What starts as a thoughtful gesture can gradually transform into a heavy burden, particularly when personal boundaries aren’t established. One reader found herself constantly giving more than she was comfortable with, while getting little in return. As the imbalance grew, she reached her limit and made a choice that left her loved ones stunned.
Here’s Elisa’s letter:
Dear <strong>Bright Side,
I hope this letter finds you well. My dear granddaughter has recently started college in the same city where I live. My daughter asked if it would be all right for her to stay with me to save a bit on rent. Of course, I agreed, thinking it would be a lovely way to help out. But soon enough, I realized things weren’t quite what I’d imagined. It wasn’t just a place to stay that was needed — it seemed like they expected me to cook every meal and do all the laundry as well.
Well, after a lot of thinking, I decided it was time to take matters into my own hands. Without telling my daughter or granddaughter, I packed up all her things, neatly folded them, and placed them by the door. I gave her a week to find somewhere else to stay.
Now, I didn’t do this out of malice. I love my granddaughter dearly. But after a while, I began to feel like I wasn’t helping — I was being used. I’m a retired woman, and instead of enjoying my well-earned peace and quiet, I found myself right back in “mom mode,” running around for a grown-up girl who couldn’t even offer a simple “thank you.”
My daughter was, of course, quite upset when she found out. She said I was being cruel, that I had turned my back on family. But, truth be told, is it so wrong for me to want to live the rest of my years with a little bit of freedom?
Sincerely,
Elisa
Your granddaughter is, supposedly, an adult. If her mom thinks someone should be cooking, cleaning and laundry she needs to since she didn't do a very good job.
Thank you, Elisa, for opening up about your situation. We understand how difficult it can be to voice your concerns, particularly when family dynamics make you feel guilty for prioritizing your own well-being. We trust that the advice below will offer you comfort and provide you with practical ways to move forward.
Define your boundaries before committing.
Finished the article and I see the writer agrees that boundaries should've been established up front 👍🏾
Before committing to assist a family member, be clear about what you’re willing to do and what you’re not. It’s perfectly fine to say, “You’re welcome to stay here, but I won’t be taking care of your meals or laundry.” Being open from the start avoids misunderstandings.
Oftentimes, people don’t recognize when they’ve overstepped until it’s brought to their attention. Boundaries aren’t meant to create distance — they’re a way to maintain respect for everyone involved.
You deserve peace, so don’t apologize for needing it.
After years of working hard, raising kids, and putting others ahead of yourself, it’s completely natural to want some time for yourself now. Seeking rest at this stage of life is not an act of selfishness — it’s a form of self-care.
You have every right to carve out your own space and set your own pace. Retirement is meant to be a well-deserved break, not an extension of parenting responsibilities. Remember, peace of mind is essential, not something to feel guilty about.
Caring for someone doesn’t mean giving all your energy.
Families often think that showing love means always saying yes, but real love doesn’t come with the expectation of constant selflessness.
Taking on tasks like laundry or cooking for someone doesn’t define your love for them. You can be a loving grandmother without taking on the role of a full-time caretaker. True respect in a family means acknowledging and honoring each other’s boundaries.
Don’t let feelings of guilt cloud your judgment.
It’s natural to feel a sense of guilt when family members don’t agree with your choices, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve made the wrong call — it could simply be a sign that you’re evolving.
You took the step that was best for you, and that shows real strength. Don’t let the emotional weight of others’ expectations make you doubt yourself. Only you truly understand your own boundaries.
If you’ve ever found yourself in a similar situation, feeling overwhelmed by family expectations, it’s important to remember that setting boundaries is a vital part of maintaining your well-being. For more on how one woman turned the tables when her daughter treated her like a free maid, check out this inspiring story.
Comments
Absolutely the grandma should have sat granddaughter down and said "Here is the way that things need to be..." And if they didn't go exactly as Granny spelled out, it's time to go.
I do think that only giving her a week to get out, and not giving her a chance to correct the problems first, was unfair.
She can always go back home to mommy, who apparently spoiled and indulged her and created the entitled adult she became. That's probably why she asked the grandma to take her in because she didn't know how to stand up to and enforce rules on the spoiled brat she raised.
Idk why she's acting like the granddaughter can find a place to live in one week