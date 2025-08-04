I’m Saying No to My Granddaughter Moving In—Raising My Own Kids Was Enough

Dear <strong>Bright Side,

I hope this letter finds you well. My dear granddaughter has recently started college in the same city where I live. My daughter asked if it would be all right for her to stay with me to save a bit on rent. Of course, I agreed, thinking it would be a lovely way to help out. But soon enough, I realized things weren’t quite what I’d imagined. It wasn’t just a place to stay that was needed — it seemed like they expected me to cook every meal and do all the laundry as well.

Well, after a lot of thinking, I decided it was time to take matters into my own hands. Without telling my daughter or granddaughter, I packed up all her things, neatly folded them, and placed them by the door. I gave her a week to find somewhere else to stay.

Now, I didn’t do this out of malice. I love my granddaughter dearly. But after a while, I began to feel like I wasn’t helping — I was being used. I’m a retired woman, and instead of enjoying my well-earned peace and quiet, I found myself right back in “mom mode,” running around for a grown-up girl who couldn’t even offer a simple “thank you.”

My daughter was, of course, quite upset when she found out. She said I was being cruel, that I had turned my back on family. But, truth be told, is it so wrong for me to want to live the rest of my years with a little bit of freedom?

Sincerely,

Elisa