I Refuse to Let My MIL Dictate How We Raise Our Child

Hello, Bright Side,

So, I just gave birth, and honestly, I’m exhausted and struggling. My husband is amazing—he’s been doing everything he can to help. But then there’s my MIL.

From the moment we got home, she started giving me unsolicited advice. She would watch my husband help and give him these disapproving looks. A few days ago, my husband was changing the diaper as usual when suddenly my MIL rushed towards my husband and said, “Men shouldn’t be changing diapers. That’s a mother’s job.”

I was taken aback. My husband looked at me, clearly uncomfortable, and stayed silent for a while. I could see he was trying to stay calm. Then he turned around and said, “Mom, it’s my responsibility too.”

But she didn’t back down. “No, no, no,” she insisted. “You’re the father. It’s not your place. Your wife is the one who should handle this. You’re supposed to be the provider, not doing the dirty work.”

I was shocked. My MIL was criticizing my husband for supporting me in taking care of our child. She kept saying, “That’s not how it’s supposed to be. Women are meant to take care of their children, especially the diapers.”

The worst part was that my husband didn’t know how to react. He told me later that he felt torn, wanting to respect his mother but also wanting to help me. I didn’t know what to do—I wasn’t asking for my MIL’s approval, but it hurt that she was trying to create a divide between my husband and me.

I’m questioning whether I’m overreacting, or if her opinions are just too toxic to ignore. Is this really her place to say, or am I the one being unreasonable?

Melissa F.