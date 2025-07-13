I Chose My Daughter Over Babysitting My Stepson—The Consequences Shattered My Family

My wife has a son, and I have a daughter from our past marriages. We all live together. My daughter and I planned a fun day on Saturday.

So when my wife asked me to babysit her son, I refused. She just rolled her eyes and left. Then my daughter ran to me in tears, shouting, “Your wife is packing your clothes and said she would do anything to make us leave the house.”

I tried talking to her, but she didn’t want to listen. She kept saying that I always treated her son differently, like I was favoring my daughter over him. She said it was the final straw.

That was the first time she brought it up, so I was pretty confused and didn’t know what to say. Then she told me, either I leave, or she would.

I didn’t expect things to blow up like this. All I wanted was a fun day with my daughter. Now I don’t know how to move on and fix things up. Maybe this whole thing isn’t even about our kids at all.

