My Fiancé Gave His Mom Part of Our House — I’m Feeling Betrayed

I hoped his mom might clear things up, but when I met with her, she gave me that same tight smile and said, “Oh, Helen, don’t overthink it. Once you’re officially part of the family, everything will fall into place.” But she already made herself very at home. She claimed the master bedroom, started converting my home office into a meditation room, and decided we’d rent out guest rooms on Airbnb—all without ever asking me.

When I pushed back, my fiancé said, “Women like you are why families fall apart.” His sister now calls me a gold-digger. And I’m left staring at my untouched wedding dress, wondering how I went from building a life with someone to being treated like an outsider in a home I helped pay for.

I’m afraid of walking away and afraid of staying. Is it really too much to want mutual respect?

—Helen