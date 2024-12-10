10 Workplace Stories That Will Make Your Job Feel Like a Vacation

Bad days at work don’t seem so bad when you hear about these wild office stories. Hilarious awkward moments and unexpected chaos remind us that every workplace has its share of drama and surprises. These stories will make you appreciate the calm days at your office a little more.

1.

We had an anonymous feedback program. Our boss was livid with some comments that he lost his temper in meetings. The more he talked about how unfair these comments were, the angrier he got, until he pounded the table and shouted, “I DO NOT! SCREAM! IN MEETINGS! OKAY?”



BigShoots / Reddit

2.

My boss actually did organize a “fun run” for the whole office. The course was just running around the building ~20ish times until we eventually got to 5k. It was at 7:30 on a Saturday and only 7 people showed up.



Fudge-Supreme / Reddit

3.

My dad was delivering catering to an office and the receptionist yelled at him in front of her bosses saying he was too late and that the order was wrong when it wasn’t. She said she’d get him fired. My dad gave her the number. She called and my dad picked up because he’s not the manager but the owner. Everyone in that room was laughing at her.



extaynia / Reddit

4.

I had a boss who got a promotion to senior manager. The very next day he pulled into the parking lot with a BMW 1-Series. No one on my team even knew they made a 1 series (the cheapest possible BMW). He gets out wearing a BMW polo and a white BMW hat.



He offered to take me to lunch in it. He jumps on the highway, adjusts his BMW hat, and says to me, “I don’t exactly do 60 in this thing!” does a little triumphant laughter and starts going 80. There was a cop on the bridge above us. We were immediately pulled over. He looked so defeated for the rest of the day.



BasicAlgebrah / Reddit

5.

My boss acts noticeably more macho in front of ladies. He likes to bark orders at me in their presence, but not in a condescending way. I play along, he’s a great guy and really looks out for me.



spriteburn / Reddit

6.

I had a boss who used to watch me through a gap in the glass partition between our desks. She wanted to see if I was paying attention during meetings. One day, I put a large folder to cover the gap and she freaked. I still laugh when I think about it.



harperv215 / Reddit

7.

My boss used to carry around a backpack full of hammers and if you fell asleep at your desk he started banging a hammer on your desk until you woke up and then he would autograph the hammer and give it to you as a gift.



Unknown author / Reddit

8.

He wanted a pomegranate for lunch and they were out of season, but that didn’t stop him from sending me on a quest to every grocery store in town in search of a pomegranate. Multiple produce guys laughed at me, but that was the easiest $13/hr I’ve ever made.



LemonsofLifee / Reddit

9.

I had an employer of mine write me up for stealing trash. One of my duties was to gather all the trash. Our company got money based on the number of pounds we recycled. It ended up being $1500 per month and we didn’t pay our trash bill. I got a final write-up for stealing company time for sorting our recyclables. So I stopped. The district manager was reviewing the write-ups and saw I got written up for stealing trash. I told him the story about the trash company and its promotion. He congratulated me for a job well done. The next day he flew in to talk to my manager. She tried to pin it back on me, and our district manager fired her. He called me into the office and offered me a promotion to Assistant Manager.



iambeaker / Reddit

10.

I’m on a diet that requires me to drink a lot of water, so I carry around a 1L bottle at all times. At the end of the work day, I pass the water cooler and fill my bottle up for the commute home. Yesterday I was doing just that when our office manager walked up and said, “You’re leaving for the day, water is for employees to drink when they are working in the office only” I laughed it off, finished filling my bottle, and headed home. I thought she was kidding. Today I got into the office with an email from her to myself, my boss, and our HR saying that I’m stealing from the company, that I didn’t stop filling my water bottle and immediately apologize when confronted, and that she’s officially reporting this behavior and asking to have it documented. We all had a pretty good laugh about it, my boss called me in hysterics and could barely form a sentence he was laughing so hard, and someone wrote, “Is proper hydration good for the company?” on my water bottle. Our office manager, however, is just walking by my office and glaring this morning.



hammeresq / Reddit