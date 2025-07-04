I Refuse to Let My Sister Work for Her Boss Again—His Reaction Left Me Shaken

When I got home, Lily seemed to be recovering physically after being discharged. But emotionally, she was still clinging to something— rather, someone. I took a deep breath and told her what happened. With her pale look, she actively listened. However, I was taken aback when she uttered, “No, Alice, I can’t do that.”

She didn’t want to leave the job. More than that, she didn’t want to leave him. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. She still had feelings for the man who had ignored her cries for help. I reiterated what his reaction was to what happened to her.

But she closed off her mind to outside perspective. She loves this man so much that she created this illusion that everything might go well as long as she stays. As long as she proves herself with a lot of workload. Without regard for herself— only blind affection to a man who doesn’t plan to look her way.

Our argument escalated fast, and I said things I regretted the moment they left my mouth. But I was scared. Scared that Lily would be so heartbroken.

I want her to quit her job. I want her to move on from that man. But as I am contemplating this situation, a doubt presents itself. I now wonder if I am making the right decision for my sister.