I Refuse to Let My Sister Work for Her Boss Again—His Reaction Left Me Shaken
A sister’s love is unconditional— it somehow mirrors a mother’s love. A love that wants to protect and care. Such affection can be applied to Alice, who cares so much for her sister Lily. But one day, she found out about her sister’s suffering, which left her shaken.
It was supposed to be a good day.
I have a sister, Lily, who’s very precious to me. We live together for practicality, and it’s easy for me to tend to her when she’s sick. She grew up sickly, so I was concerned about her living alone— that’s why I suggested that we live together.
After I successfully finished my work, I excitedly went home. I even stopped by our favorite dessert shop to buy a cake for a little celebration. When I opened the door, I was welcomed by my sister, who had fainted on the floor. I immediately contacted an ambulance.
As I was checking what might’ve caused it, I saw her phone left open. I checked and was shocked to see her begging for a man’s attention— her boss. She was typing something before she fainted. The thought of my sister at that moment had me furious.
Alice did something unexpected out of her strong emotions.
The next day, I never imagined myself marching into someone’s office. With my heart racing, I met Meyers, the boss of the very company my little sister worked at. It was a shock, to say the least.
The realization hit me. This man, who sat across from me so calmly, was the same one who, in my eyes, had ignored Lily when she was at her most vulnerable.
I told him that my sister is so heartbroken it’s affecting her health, she had passed out from stress, only to find out he was ignoring her pleas. But to my shock, he stated that he had never interacted with or replied to my sister.
He receives a lot of emails from his employees every day. Which is why he doesn’t want to waste time on her personal messages. It was only her flooding his emails— a one-sided situation. But at that moment, all I could think was that his indifference had pushed her closer to the edge.
She made a hasty decision.
Fueled by anger and the fierce protectiveness only an older sister can truly understand, I brought her resignation paperwork straight to his desk. I intended to make my sister quit her job after what happened— she was overworked. I was ready to end it all—to pull her out of this job, this place, this pain.
But he didn’t even flinch. He calmly informed me of the steep penalty for breaking the contract, as if my sister’s well-being were just another business transaction. “It would be a lot for you, Ms. Alice,” he said. Like it was nothing. I left furious and confused, unsure of what to do next.
Once I calmed down, I gathered all my thoughts and what had happened. In disbelief, I sighed. There is so much that can go wrong when acting out of anger and impulsiveness. I now wonder how I will face my sister, who’s currently resting— recovering from such pain. I somehow regret acting like that in front of her boss.
Such move created a slight rift between Alice and Lily.
When I got home, Lily seemed to be recovering physically after being discharged. But emotionally, she was still clinging to something— rather, someone. I took a deep breath and told her what happened. With her pale look, she actively listened. However, I was taken aback when she uttered, “No, Alice, I can’t do that.”
She didn’t want to leave the job. More than that, she didn’t want to leave him. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. She still had feelings for the man who had ignored her cries for help. I reiterated what his reaction was to what happened to her.
But she closed off her mind to outside perspective. She loves this man so much that she created this illusion that everything might go well as long as she stays. As long as she proves herself with a lot of workload. Without regard for herself— only blind affection to a man who doesn’t plan to look her way.
Our argument escalated fast, and I said things I regretted the moment they left my mouth. But I was scared. Scared that Lily would be so heartbroken.
I want her to quit her job. I want her to move on from that man. But as I am contemplating this situation, a doubt presents itself. I now wonder if I am making the right decision for my sister.