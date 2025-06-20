I Breastfed My Sister’s Baby to Help, and Her Response Shocked Me

The woman wrote about her situation on Reddit, “My sister (25F) has a four-month-old, and I (28F) have a six-month-old. We are very close, and she asked me to watch her baby overnight last night. She brought bottles and pumped milk, and informed me she’d never tried giving her a bottle, but ‘It should be fine,’ and left.

A couple of hours later, her baby was hungry. I prepared a bottle and tried feeding her the bottle, but no matter what I did, she wouldn’t take it. She just kept crying. After two hours of trying to feed her a bottle and then trying to spoon-feed her and her screaming, and me being unable to reach my sister, I informed my sister of what I would be doing, and I breastfed her baby.

I guess she didn’t check her phone for several hours because I ended up feeding her baby twice before my sister responded, and she was furious. She said I had no right to do that, and I should’ve figured something else out. So I’m wondering, am I in the wrong here? She hasn’t spoken to me since picking my niece up.”