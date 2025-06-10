14 Sweet Secrets People Kept From Their Partners Out of Love

Relationships
16 hours ago

People have secrets they keep throughout their lifetime. Some of those secrets might be embarrassing to tell a soul.

But these people share small and innocent secrets that they keep for the sake of their partner. It’s keeping the giggles and wholesomeness alive in their relationship. Dive into their hidden truths and be a confidant of their heartwarming untold tales.

  • My husband can’t whistle. He always tries, but he just can’t get it.
    One day, while out hiking with our dogs, the dogs went too far ahead, so my husband tried to whistle for them. In the first few attempts, nothing happened. So I whistled for them.
    Apparently, my husband was trying to whistle at the same time, and he heard my whistle and thought it was him. He was so proud! Just grinning from ear to ear.
    I didn’t have the heart to tell him it was me, still don’t. It was so cute to see how happy he was. © ImposterJ / Reddit
  • As someone who absolutely hated dancing and always declined invitations to go dancing, I’ve learned the basic steps of Bachata, which is her favorite dance. Not sure how long I’ll keep it a secret. I’m just waiting for the right moment to reveal this surprise© IxdrowZeexI / Reddit
  • I have a box of little crochet critters in the garage that I make when I’m bored/in between clients. I let my fiancé know that if anyone at work would like one (she’s a hospice nurse), she can just take them from the box, no questions asked. That’s what I told her, anyway.
    The secret is that I purposefully make stuff for her to take. I even have a little spreadsheet, so I know what animals/colors are the most popular, and make sure that there are always spares. Obviously, I don’t know WHO they go to, ’cause of confidentiality, but I try to get as big a range as I can. © CrazySnekGirl / Reddit
  • I send the elevator to the lobby right before she gets home from work, and she thinks she’s lucky every time. © dannyrac / Reddit
  • Husband thinks he surprised me with a big gift. It was delivered when I was home alone in the manufacturer’s box, so it was obvious what was inside. I asked my neighbor to keep it for a few hours and to “deliver” it again when he got home.
    He was so excited when he answered the door, wrapped it up, and everything. This was 5+ years ago, he still thinks he surprised me! © mannatee96 / Reddit
  • I pretend I’m asleep when he leaves for work. He always gives me a gentle kiss on the forehead before he leaves when he thinks I’m still sleeping. © jilliancad / Reddit
  • I sometimes watch his YouTube videos (gameplay, guitar covers, and anime music videos) on loop just to boost the views. © nakajimashisae / Reddit
  • Sometimes, he goes on and on about his hobbies that I’m not a part of. He gets very in-depth about them and will talk and talk about it. Especially when something new is coming out, or there’s been some sort of big change.
    I have no interest in them, and sometimes it’s hard to follow because I don’t have all the background knowledge he does. But I try, and then use what I know to look things up so I can ask him questions about it later.
    Now, I even get news recommendations about some of them, so I get to ask him if he’s heard about something. I don’t ever want him to feel like he can’t be excited or happy with me, especially about things he enjoys. © alfie_the_elf / Reddit
  • If I’m stuck on a game, she will casually suggest things I could try without telling me the answer. She will go very quiet, go on her phone, and then say, “Hmm, I wonder does this game have any buffs to your lightning damage” or “Ooh, a dragon, he looks like he wouldn’t like ice damage very much.”
    I know she is googling things, but I pretend like I don’t because she gets so excited when her hints work, and she thinks she helped me work it out organically. © mr_ro****_raccoon / Reddit
  • My wife loves my cooking, calling me a “natural.” I’ve secretly been going to cooking classes to surprise her with dishes. I thought keeping it a secret was right.
    But last night, I made dinner for our anniversary, and when she tasted it, she just smiled and said, “You know, I’ve been taking cooking classes too.”
    Turns out, she knew something was up and had been secretly taking classes behind my back. I was shocked. We ended up laughing about it, realizing that we’d both been hiding the same thing, just trying to make each other happy without saying a word.
  • I have a terrible memory, so I have a notes file on my phone where I write down all of the small details about her that she tells me, or I find out.
    It is extremely organized, how she orders her food or drinks in restaurants, places she wants to visit, movies she wants to see, bands or concerts she is interested in, her favorite colors or characters, just about anything, really. Even future gift ideas, important dates, or date ideas (picnic date, theater date), she mentions interest, she gets very happy whenever she goes, “Aww, you remembered.” © G**fatherALT / Reddit
  • [Edited] When I met my (now) wife, she praised me for how I knew how women worked, thought, and lived. She said that I definitely had lots of experience before her. I told her I had a long-term relationship before and explained how it was, what we did together, and all that jazz.
    But she doesn’t know that it was a lie. She was my first, and I just watched a lot of dating tips and videos about women giving advice to men. I will take this secret to my grave. © Routine_Newspaper878 / Reddit
  • I’ve been married to my husband for 20 years. We love each other deeply. One day, I found a lipstick stain on his shirt. It was faint, so I wasn’t sure. The next day, I saw it again!
    Furious, I confronted him. But to my surprise, he laughed, saying, “Oh, I’ve been taking makeup tutorials for our daughter. Her prom is coming up. You can’t do makeup, I can’t, and she doesn’t either, so I decided to take the lead.”
    On prom day, our daughter looked absolutely beautiful, all thanks to her thoughtful and loving dad, who went the extra mile.
  • His family always texts me to ask what presents he might like for his birthday and Christmas. He told me the other day that his family has been getting him really thoughtful gifts for the last few years.
    I told him it’s probably because he no longer does shift work, and he gets to see them a lot more. He agreed with that answer. I get so much pleasure from watching him open the presents and seeing how happy and seen he feels. © Sheilahasaname / Reddit

In another story, kids do have their own little worlds that might be different from ours. Check how different it is through this link.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads