Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Causes a Stir With Her Dance Moves — People Notice One Thing

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh, has been surprising the internet with her dance skills in a recent routine. A newly shared clip captures Shiloh performing with passion and full energy to the song "APT." by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars.

A video, seemingly recorded at Shiloh's regular dance studio, Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, features the teenager flawlessly performing complex choreography alongside her classmates.

Shiloh's outfit included sneakers, a pair of navy blue sweatpants, and a hoodie adorned with a graphic design depicting cyclists riding their bikes. Many online commenters observed that the 18-year-old's dance skills have noticeably improved compared to earlier videos shared on the internet. They praised her dedication, perseverance, and evident passion for dance.

One observer noted, "It's better than the last bit of dancing we saw her doing. And she can keep up with the choreography." Another added, "She has improved a lot. This clip is much more technically difficult, and her movements are a lot more fluid." A third wrote, "She is getting better. You can tell she loves it, and that is what matters."

Despite her improvement, many people focused on the dance routine and were critical about it. Someone said, "It is amazing what they call dancing..." A second chimed in, "It's good exercise for a teen, but she's no dancer. Apparently, this style requires no rhythm." And another added, "This style of dancing doesn't appeal to me. I suppose it's interesting to watch; there's just nothing really beautiful about it."

Shiloh is one of six children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, along with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Angelina Jolie has often expressed her deep affection for her children, describing them as her "best friends." In a 2023 interview, she highlighted the strong connection she has with them, stating, "They are the closest people to me in my life, and they’re my close friends."