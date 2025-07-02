I Ruined My Daughter’s Sleepover Because She Didn’t Follow My Rules

“I came upstairs to check on them at about 10. They are 17, I didn’t think I needed to check on them every hour or something. Turns out, they weren’t in Anya’s room. I heard some giggling in my room’s direction and was livid. I rushed to my room and saw it in ruins. I caught them messing with my clothes, makeup, and shoes.

I was beyond mad. I yelled at the girls to get out of my room and instantly called their parents. Anya told me to stop embarrassing her, but this was serious. They broke the rules and breached my privacy. She told me that she was peer pressured into doing it and didn’t want to cause a big mess. But, she needs to learn that actions always have consequences. Am I in the right or was I too harsh?”